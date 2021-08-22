Cancel
Willcox, AZ

Coming soon: Willcox events

Willcox Today
 5 days ago

(WILLCOX, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Willcox calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Willcox area:

Aravaipa Canyon Vinca Removal: August 27-29

Willcox, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: The Nature Conservancy Aravaipa Canyon Preserve, Klondyke, AZ 85643

Ready to safely get out of the house? Come join us August 27th – 29nd in Aravaipa Canyon Preserve!

Gila Valley Food Coalition - Marketing & Social Media Basics Workshop

Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 808 S 7th Ave, Safford, AZ

Are you a local producer, farmer, rancher or gardener that wants to learn about building a brand and creating an online presence? Then this workshop is for you! Join the Gila Valley Food Coalition...

Safford Gun Show

Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 527 East Armory Rd, Safford, AZ

The Safford Gun Show will be held on Aug 28th – 29th, 2021 in Safford, AZ. This Safford gun show is held at Graham County Fairgrounds and hosted by Matrix Reloaded. All federal, state and local...

The Playa Slam: Open Mic Nite

Willcox, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 308 S Haskell Ave, Willcox, AZ

Calling poets, comics, singers, songwriters, performers, and you! Come on down to Source of Coffee at 7pm this Friday and share something with the world (or, at least Willcox, right?). Get your...

Winemaking Scavenger Hunt

Willcox, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Address: 157 N Railroad Ave, Willcox, AZ 85643

Join us as we visit the wineries, vineyards and tasting rooms to learn more about the winemaking process.

With Willcox Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

