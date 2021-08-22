Live events Homer — what’s coming up

(HOMER, AK) Homer is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Homer:

Girls Varsity Competitive Cheer – Practice Homer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Sport: Competitive Cheer Level: Girls Varsity Team: Homer High School Site: Homer High School Subsite: Green Room



Homer Farmers' Market Homer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1155 Ocean Dr, Homer, AK

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 29, 2021 - September 2021 Saturdays, 10AM - 3PM Wednesdays, 2PM - 5PM (Starting from July 7th) Location: Ocean Drive, Across

Coed Varsity Football vs Kodiak High School Homer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Sport: Football Level: Coed Varsity Team: Homer High School Site: Homer High School Subsite: Turf Field



Birth Assistant Skills Training Weekend Homer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Check out our 3-Day Birth Assistant Skills Training Weekend https://www.pacificbirthinstitute.com/alaska-skills-weekends You'll learn... ✅ Routine & complicated care management techniques ✅...

Co-Dependents Anonymous Homer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 770 East End Rd, Homer, AK

An anonymous fellowship whose common purpose is to develop healthy relationships.Contact: (907) 756-3104