Homer, AK

Live events Homer — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Homer Bulletin
Homer Bulletin
 5 days ago

(HOMER, AK) Homer is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Homer:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XeW5F_0bZVp8hm00

Girls Varsity Competitive Cheer – Practice

Homer, AK

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Sport: Competitive Cheer Level: Girls Varsity Team: Homer High School Site: Homer High School Subsite: Green Room\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NeqKM_0bZVp8hm00

Homer Farmers' Market

Homer, AK

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1155 Ocean Dr, Homer, AK

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 29, 2021 - September 2021 Saturdays, 10AM - 3PM Wednesdays, 2PM - 5PM (Starting from July 7th) Location: Ocean Drive, Across

Coed Varsity Football vs Kodiak High School

Homer, AK

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Sport: Football Level: Coed Varsity Team: Homer High School Site: Homer High School Subsite: Turf Field\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FhhGL_0bZVp8hm00

Birth Assistant Skills Training Weekend

Homer, AK

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Check out our 3-Day Birth Assistant Skills Training Weekend https://www.pacificbirthinstitute.com/alaska-skills-weekends You'll learn... ✅ Routine & complicated care management techniques ✅...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZROB2_0bZVp8hm00

Co-Dependents Anonymous

Homer, AK

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 770 East End Rd, Homer, AK

An anonymous fellowship whose common purpose is to develop healthy relationships.Contact: (907) 756-3104

Homer Bulletin

Homer Bulletin

Homer, AK
With Homer Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

