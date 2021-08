After seeing what Tesla's Full Self-Driving beta 9 is capable of, it seems CEO Elon Musk shares some owners' feelings that the latest software doesn't exactly do what it should. In a tweet issued Monday, Musk said FSD beta 9.2 "is actually not great." The CEO didn't call out any specific areas of the update he thinks needs attention, but past videos show the system is still a mixed bag, at best.