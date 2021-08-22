Ferriday calendar: Coming events

(FERRIDAY, LA) Live events are lining up on the Ferriday calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ferriday:

2nd Annual Black Girls Rock Event Natchez, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 111 N Broadway St, Natchez, MS

GMSS presents the 2nd Annual Black Girls Rock, Domestic Violence Awareness Luncheon! About this Event

Harrisonburg – Colorectal Cancer Screening Harrisonburg, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Colorectal Cancer Screening Easy-to-use take home screening kits will be distributed. Men and women age 45 and older who have not been screened for colorectal cancer in the past 12 months are...

All Things Paranormal with speaker Scott McCoy • Aug. 31 Natchez, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 511 Main St, Natchez, MS

We had such a good time, so we're doing it again! Locust Alley presents All Things PARANORMAL with guest speaker, Scott McCoy Tell your own ghost stories, hear about our local Paranormal...

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group Natchez, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 10 Morgantown Rd, Natchez, MS

Meeting every Thursday starting Jul 1, 2021 at 1pm for 13 weeks. Contact Carolyn Verucchi, registrar601-807-1698 Meeting roomTuite Hall Click here for

155th Anniversary of the Buffalo Soldiers, Greenville,Louisiana Waterproof, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 1 Ready Forwaed, Greenville, LA 71375

From the Mexican American War through the US Civil War, the story and "hidden figures" of Pan African Heritage come alive...