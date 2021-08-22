Big Sandy events calendar
(BIG SANDY, MT) Live events are lining up on the Big Sandy calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Big Sandy area:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Address: 2585 5th Ave, Havre, MT
Fusion Fight League returns to Havre, MT, for the FOURTH time, to partner with Montana State University - Northern. Lights Out at the Dome has become a Fusion favorite, year after year. Hosted by...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 1753 US-2, Havre, MT
Whether you've never played a trading card game before or your closet is filled with card games, Magic: The Gathering has something to offer you. Play online or in paper to experience the thrill...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 205 Fair Ground Loop, Fort Benton, MT
Schedule: 11 AM: Commercial Vendors Open 11 AM: Concessions Open Noon: Double vision Strolling 11 AM - 5 PM: All Exhibit Departments open 12 PM - 7 PM:
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 15th St, Fort Benton, MT
Revive at Fort Benton Bridge, Fort Benton, MT 59442, Fort Benton, United States on Thu Aug 19 2021 at 12:00 pm to Sun Aug 22 2021 at 03:00 pm
Comments / 0