Big Sandy events calendar

(BIG SANDY, MT) Live events are lining up on the Big Sandy calendar.

These events are coming up in the Big Sandy area:

Fusion Fight League Presents: LOD4 Havre, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 2585 5th Ave, Havre, MT

Fusion Fight League returns to Havre, MT, for the FOURTH time, to partner with Montana State University - Northern. Lights Out at the Dome has become a Fusion favorite, year after year. Hosted by...

Friday Night Magic: Casual Modern Constructed Havre, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1753 US-2, Havre, MT

Whether you've never played a trading card game before or your closet is filled with card games, Magic: The Gathering has something to offer you. Play online or in paper to experience the thrill...

Chouteau County Fair Fort Benton, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 205 Fair Ground Loop, Fort Benton, MT

Schedule: 11 AM: Commercial Vendors Open 11 AM: Concessions Open Noon: Double vision Strolling 11 AM - 5 PM: All Exhibit Departments open 12 PM - 7 PM:

Revive Fort Benton, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 15th St, Fort Benton, MT

Revive at Fort Benton Bridge, Fort Benton, MT 59442, Fort Benton, United States on Thu Aug 19 2021 at 12:00 pm to Sun Aug 22 2021 at 03:00 pm