Libby calendar: What's coming up
(LIBBY, MT) Libby is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Libby:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 101 Ski Rd, Libby, MT
Four young lovers find themselves in an enchanted forest at the mercy of a feuding fairy king and queen. Along the way, they cross paths with many quirky characters and are swept up in a...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 751 Road 32, Clark Fork, ID 83811
WHM Weekends are intended to be a deeper exploration of the Wim Hof Method than what might be covered in a workshop.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM
You must be a current member of B. A. S. S. to fish this event. You can register at the tournament for new members.
