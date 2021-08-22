Cancel
Libby, MT

Libby calendar: What's coming up

 5 days ago

(LIBBY, MT) Libby is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Libby:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g6KQC_0bZVox1B00

Midsummer Night's Dream in Libby

Libby, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 101 Ski Rd, Libby, MT

Four young lovers find themselves in an enchanted forest at the mercy of a feuding fairy king and queen. Along the way, they cross paths with many quirky characters and are swept up in a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t6MlM_0bZVox1B00

Wim Hof Method Weekend

Clark Fork, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 751 Road 32, Clark Fork, ID 83811

WHM Weekends are intended to be a deeper exploration of the Wim Hof Method than what might be covered in a workshop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R9RGz_0bZVox1B00

Montana B.A.S.S. State Qualifier Noxon

Trout Creek, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

You must be a current member of B. A. S. S. to fish this event. You can register at the tournament for new members.

With Libby Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

