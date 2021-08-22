Cancel
Caribou, ME

Caribou calendar: Events coming up

Caribou Today
Caribou Today
 5 days ago

(CARIBOU, ME) Caribou has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Caribou:

Birdhouse Workshop

Presque Isle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Join us for a fun make and take class! You will make a super cute stained glass creation to treasure forever! $60 per person for this workshop The hard part will be done for you! We will have the...

Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce Open House

Presque Isle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3 Houlton Rd, Presque Isle, ME

In celebration of our 30th year of our building, we are hosting an open house! Stop by for a free hotdog roast, giveaways and building tours!

Balloon "Beyond Painting"

Presque Isle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 499 Main St, Presque Isle, ME

Come join us for our Glass Resin Art Workshops! This workshop is limited to 14 participants and the cost for this workshop is $55.00 You will be doing a painting of Balloon floating in the sky...

Crown of Maine Balloon Fest

Presque Isle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 84 Mechanic St, Presque Isle, ME

The Crown of Maine Balloon Fest volunteer committee and Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce are THRILLED to announce COMBF will be returning in 2021! Be sure to like this event and visit our...

Community & Easton Wesleyan Combined Worship

Limestone, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 52 Main St, Limestone, ME

Community Wesleyan and Easton Wesleyan will be joining together for Sunday Worship at Community Wesleyan Church in Fort Fairfield. Special Service time 11:00AM BBQ Lunch to follow

ABOUT

With Caribou Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

