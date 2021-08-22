Events on the Richfield calendar

(RICHFIELD, ID) Richfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Richfield:

Ryan Curtis @ Mahoney’s August 26th Bellevue, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 105 Main St, Bellevue, ID

Ryan Curtis is a singer songwriter based out of Boise, Idaho. In addition to his more Alt-Country & Americana solo work, and past work as co-front man of Curtis/Sutton & The Scavengers, Ryan leads...

Girls Varsity Soccer Hailey, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1250 Fox Acres Dr, Hailey, ID

Watch the Wood River vs Burley - Girls Junior varsity Soccer 08/25/2021 live and on demand online on the NFHS Network

Cornhole Practice Hailey, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 721 3rd Ave S, Hailey, ID

Get ready for the Senior Connection Games! We will set up the cornhole boards on the front lawn for practice after lunch. We will also review rules and strategies. Sign up with Stephanie...

The Commons Hangout (Wed-Fri) — Presbyterian Church of the Big Wood Hailey, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Calling all YOUTH!!! (middle - high school) Drop by or come hangout with Mark and Tracy Mueller at THE COMMONS (south campus ministry of Church of the Big Wood) on Wednesdays from 12:00 PM - 4:00...

Meditation & Yoga — Flourish Foundation Hailey, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1030 Airport Way, Hailey, ID

Join us for meditation and yoga lead by Ryan Redman.