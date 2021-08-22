Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richfield, ID

Events on the Richfield calendar

Posted by 
Richfield Post
Richfield Post
 5 days ago

(RICHFIELD, ID) Richfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Richfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cnmnd_0bZVovFj00

Ryan Curtis @ Mahoney’s August 26th

Bellevue, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 105 Main St, Bellevue, ID

Ryan Curtis is a singer songwriter based out of Boise, Idaho. In addition to his more Alt-Country & Americana solo work, and past work as co-front man of Curtis/Sutton & The Scavengers, Ryan leads...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v7gyx_0bZVovFj00

Girls Varsity Soccer

Hailey, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1250 Fox Acres Dr, Hailey, ID

Watch the Wood River vs Burley - Girls Junior varsity Soccer 08/25/2021 live and on demand online on the NFHS Network

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07153I_0bZVovFj00

Cornhole Practice

Hailey, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 721 3rd Ave S, Hailey, ID

Get ready for the Senior Connection Games! We will set up the cornhole boards on the front lawn for practice after lunch. We will also review rules and strategies. Sign up with Stephanie...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G8eqc_0bZVovFj00

The Commons Hangout (Wed-Fri) — Presbyterian Church of the Big Wood

Hailey, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Calling all YOUTH!!! (middle - high school) Drop by or come hangout with Mark and Tracy Mueller at THE COMMONS (south campus ministry of Church of the Big Wood) on Wednesdays from 12:00 PM - 4:00...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xD3FE_0bZVovFj00

Meditation & Yoga — Flourish Foundation

Hailey, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1030 Airport Way, Hailey, ID

Join us for meditation and yoga lead by Ryan Redman.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Richfield Post

Richfield Post

Richfield, ID
8
Followers
259
Post
513
Views
ABOUT

With Richfield Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hailey, ID
City
Richfield, ID
State
Idaho State
City
Burley, ID
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Government
City
Bellevue, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Standup Comedy#Alt Country Americana#The Nfhs Network Starts#Commons#Church Of The Big Wood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Meditation
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy