Coming soon: Nantucket events

(NANTUCKET, MA) Nantucket has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Nantucket:

Collage Workshop - Nantucket Creative Reuse + Cisco Brewers Nantucket, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 5 Bartlett Farm Rd, Nantucket, MA

Emma from Nantucket Creative Reuse will be hosting a multi media collage workshop. Follow along with Emma while drinking tasty libations from Cisco Brewers, Triple Eight Distillery and Nantucket...

Social Duplicate Bridge Lessons with Claire Nantucket, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 81 Washington St, Nantucket, MA

Claire Bosee supervises. All levels welcome, but you need to have some rudimentary knowledge of the game. You are responsible for signing up by calling the Saltmarsh at 508-228-4490.

Drive In: Bridesmaids Nantucket, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Address: 17 S Water St, Nantucket, MA

Annie's life is a mess. But when she finds out her lifetime best friend is engaged, she simply must serve as Lillian's maid of honor. Though lovelorn and broke, Annie bluffs her way through the...

An Evening with Sarah Leah Chase - Culinary Demonstration & Dinner Nantucket, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 22 Federal Street, Nantucket, MA 02554

Join Sarah Leah Chase as she prepares some of her favorite summer dishes.

Downyflake Nantucket, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 18 Sparks Ave, Nantucket, MA

Downyflake 508-228-4533 Sun (Breakfast only) 7 am to 1 pm. Outdoor seating available, indoor COVID-precautionary dining Take-Out Counter