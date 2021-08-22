Cancel
Steele, ND

Live events on the horizon in Steele

Steele News Alert
Steele News Alert
 5 days ago

(STEELE, ND) Steele has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Steele:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1868jA_0bZVotUH00

Blue Jean Black Tie Affair

Sterling, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:59 PM

Address: 24750 62nd Avenue Southeast, McKenzie, ND 58572

Join TR 4 Heart and Soul for an iconic evening of dinner and dancing. This event provides the majority of operation fees for TR 4HAS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22B6Dh_0bZVotUH00

2021 Bisman Bridal Show Tickets

Bismarck, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 315 South 5th Street, Bismarck, ND 58504

13th Annual Bisman Bridal Show on October 17, 2021! We showcase the best of the best wedding and home based vendors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qzfIp_0bZVotUH00

Event #48 DJ's Tavern-$100 Buy In-with Optional Add-Ons-"Summer Super Stack Series"

Lincoln, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:59 PM

Address: 70 Santee Rd, Lincoln, ND

Event #48 DJ's Tavern-$100 Buy In-with Optional Add-Ons-"Summer Super Stack Series"-Featuring B.B. Ante Only Structure-***25,000 Starting Stack!!!*** ***NOON START TIME!!!*** DJ's Tavern, Lincoln...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aiGXC_0bZVotUH00

Princess and Ponies

Bismarck, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 8023 93rd ST SE, Bismarck, ND 58504

Join all of our FAVORITE Disney princesses and our cutest pony for the 3rd Annual princess and ponies event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37xkB2_0bZVotUH00

South Central Threshing Association

Braddock, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 5855 16th Ave SE, Braddock, ND

Antique tractor parade, and demonstrations of antique equipment. Antique tractor pull, pickups, stock and super stock. Chuckwagon on grounds, flea market and entertainment.

Steele News Alert

Steele News Alert

Steele, ND
With Steele News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

