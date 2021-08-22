Live events on the horizon in Steele

(STEELE, ND) Steele has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Steele:

Blue Jean Black Tie Affair Sterling, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:59 PM

Address: 24750 62nd Avenue Southeast, McKenzie, ND 58572

Join TR 4 Heart and Soul for an iconic evening of dinner and dancing. This event provides the majority of operation fees for TR 4HAS.

2021 Bisman Bridal Show Tickets Bismarck, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 315 South 5th Street, Bismarck, ND 58504

13th Annual Bisman Bridal Show on October 17, 2021! We showcase the best of the best wedding and home based vendors.

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:59 PM

Address: 70 Santee Rd, Lincoln, ND

Event #48 DJ's Tavern-$100 Buy In-with Optional Add-Ons-"Summer Super Stack Series"-Featuring B.B. Ante Only Structure-***25,000 Starting Stack!!!*** ***NOON START TIME!!!*** DJ's Tavern, Lincoln...

Princess and Ponies Bismarck, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 8023 93rd ST SE, Bismarck, ND 58504

Join all of our FAVORITE Disney princesses and our cutest pony for the 3rd Annual princess and ponies event.

South Central Threshing Association Braddock, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 5855 16th Ave SE, Braddock, ND

Antique tractor parade, and demonstrations of antique equipment. Antique tractor pull, pickups, stock and super stock. Chuckwagon on grounds, flea market and entertainment.