Live events on the horizon in Steele
(STEELE, ND) Steele has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Steele:
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:59 PM
Address: 24750 62nd Avenue Southeast, McKenzie, ND 58572
Join TR 4 Heart and Soul for an iconic evening of dinner and dancing. This event provides the majority of operation fees for TR 4HAS.
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM
Address: 315 South 5th Street, Bismarck, ND 58504
13th Annual Bisman Bridal Show on October 17, 2021! We showcase the best of the best wedding and home based vendors.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:59 PM
Address: 70 Santee Rd, Lincoln, ND
Event #48 DJ's Tavern-$100 Buy In-with Optional Add-Ons-"Summer Super Stack Series"-Featuring B.B. Ante Only Structure-***25,000 Starting Stack!!!*** ***NOON START TIME!!!*** DJ's Tavern, Lincoln...
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 8023 93rd ST SE, Bismarck, ND 58504
Join all of our FAVORITE Disney princesses and our cutest pony for the 3rd Annual princess and ponies event.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Address: 5855 16th Ave SE, Braddock, ND
Antique tractor parade, and demonstrations of antique equipment. Antique tractor pull, pickups, stock and super stock. Chuckwagon on grounds, flea market and entertainment.
