SAAC speaks through video series

Dani Lane, assistant professor in the Watts Williams School of Education, presented three projects at The Inclusive and Supportive Education Conference. Her first presentation entitled, “Supporting Inclusion through Knowledge Exchange: The Case of a South Florida Pilot Program,” explored a South Florida pilot program aimed at facilitating inclusion through effective co-teaching models. This presentation highlighted a hands-on approach to professional development that was perceived as effective by teachers in four low-socioeconomic schools. Further, the presentation outlined logistical information about how the district organized the pilot coaching and modeling project, the relationship between the university-based coaching and modeling team and the school district, and approaches for knowledge exchange embedded in the pilot study.
