SAAC speaks through video series

Shortly after a St. Anthony police officer shot and killed Black motorist Philando Castile in July 2016, Joyce Ester, president of Normandale Community College, watched a news report with students from the school where Castile worked. "This little white girl kept talking about Mr. Castile," Ester said. "She knew him." That snippet resonated with Ester, an educator who believes that knowledge is one of the keys to solving problems that have vexed the nation since its founding. In 2021, Normandale launched its Black Men in Teaching program, hiring Marvis Kilgore, a world traveler and polymath, to lead it. Kilgore shares more about the program below.