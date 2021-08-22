US university rejects monitoring of online exams using AI software
The University of Austin in the US state of Texas made extensive use of the Proctorio software package in the 2020/21 academic year, which uses artificial intelligence to detect attempts to deceive online exams. After complaints from student groups, the university convened a committee to assess the situation. After consulting with students and faculty, this committee is now advising against the use of such software, reports The Register magazine.marketresearchtelecast.com
