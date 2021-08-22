Silverton events calendar

(SILVERTON, TX) Silverton is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Silverton area:

Justin Gambino: The Revival Tour Plainview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1001 W 7th, Plainview, TX

Justin Gambino: The Revival Tour at First Methodist Plainview, 1001 W 7th St, Plainview, TX 79072, Plainview, United States on Wed Aug 25 2021 at 07:00 pm

Plainview Truck & Trailer Grand Opening – Open House – Ribbon Cutting Plainview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1300 Industrial Blvd, Plainview, TX

Starts at 12 noon with Refreshments & tour facility Ribbon Cutting at 3:00 pm

Bart Crow at Hotel Turkey Turkey, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 201 3rd Street, Turkey, TX 79261

An intimate night at Hotel Turkey with one of the all time Texas Great's, Bart Crow!

LIZZY'S 2nd APPEARANCE @LOCKNEY OLD SATURDAY FESTIVAL Lockney, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Hello BESTIES‼️ Lockney Tx is having their Old Fashion Saturday Festival all down main St.... food vendors vendors (INCLUDING MYSELF LIZZY'S 🤙) Car show DANCE 7-11 COME OUT AND JOIN US ☺️

Canyon Walk & Talk Quitaque, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 850 Caprock Canyon Park Road, Quitaque, TX

Join us for a guided walk down the Upper South Prong Trail where anything from the history, geology, flora, and fauna of the park will be discussed. Please bring water and wear closed-toed hiking...