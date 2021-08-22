Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tuskahoma, OK

Tuskahoma calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Tuskahoma Voice
Tuskahoma Voice
 5 days ago

(TUSKAHOMA, OK) Live events are lining up on the Tuskahoma calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Tuskahoma area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MOLPt_0bZVoZ1r00

Let's Talk Credit - Personal

McAlester, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 650 S George Nigh Expy, McAlester, OK

Let's Talk Credit - Personal is on Facebook. To connect with Let's Talk Credit - Personal, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GQHpa_0bZVoZ1r00

Antlers 9:30am – Public Library

Antlers, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 104 SE 2nd St, Antlers, OK

Sign-in begins at 9:00 a.m. $75 cash or money order. No appointment necessary.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KBVac_0bZVoZ1r00

Converse and Create

Heavener, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 203 E Ave C, Heavener, OK

Attention teens! Create your masterpiece using materials from our Maker Space cart!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OlCLv_0bZVoZ1r00

Lovera's Cooking Class | Chicken Parmesan

Krebs, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 95 NW 6th St, Krebs, OK

Everyones favorite, Chicken Parmesan! For this class you will learn how to prepare a classic recipe of chicken parmesan completely from scratch using fresh, high-quality ingredients and...

Learn More

Story Time

Heavener, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 203 E Ave C, Heavener, OK

Come for the story, stay for the craft every Thursday at 4pm! https://www.seolibraries.com/events/month/2021/08?branches%5B96%5D=96

Learn More

Comments / 0

Tuskahoma Voice

Tuskahoma Voice

Tuskahoma, OK
22
Followers
229
Post
945
Views
ABOUT

With Tuskahoma Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mcalester, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Antlers, OK
City
Tuskahoma, OK
City
Krebs, OK
City
Mcalester, OK
City
Heavener, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Parmesan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy