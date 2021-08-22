Tuskahoma calendar: Coming events

(TUSKAHOMA, OK) Live events are lining up on the Tuskahoma calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Tuskahoma area:

Let's Talk Credit - Personal McAlester, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 650 S George Nigh Expy, McAlester, OK

Antlers 9:30am – Public Library Antlers, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 104 SE 2nd St, Antlers, OK

Sign-in begins at 9:00 a.m. $75 cash or money order. No appointment necessary.

Converse and Create Heavener, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 203 E Ave C, Heavener, OK

Attention teens! Create your masterpiece using materials from our Maker Space cart!

Lovera's Cooking Class | Chicken Parmesan Krebs, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 95 NW 6th St, Krebs, OK

Everyones favorite, Chicken Parmesan! For this class you will learn how to prepare a classic recipe of chicken parmesan completely from scratch using fresh, high-quality ingredients and...

Story Time Heavener, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 203 E Ave C, Heavener, OK

Come for the story, stay for the craft every Thursday at 4pm! https://www.seolibraries.com/events/month/2021/08?branches%5B96%5D=96