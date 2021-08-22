Cancel
Verdigre, NE

Verdigre events coming soon

 5 days ago

(VERDIGRE, NE) Live events are coming to Verdigre.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Verdigre:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JYwfF_0bZVoY9800

The Center Meal Programs

Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Address: 900 Whiting Dr, Yankton, SD

The Center offers dine-in lunches Monday-Thursday 11:30 am-12:30 pm and delivers Meals on Wheels Monday-Thursday 11 am-noon. Frozen meals for weekends and holidays can be ordered. $3.75 for 60...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p2SOP_0bZVoY9800

CJ's at the Lake

Crofton, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 54882 897 Rd, Crofton, NE

Band and auction at the end of the Murray Fishing Tournament.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37btt8_0bZVoY9800

Mighty Mo Photo Show

Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 508 Douglas Ave, Yankton, SD

The annual photographic exhibit and competition known as the Might Mo Photo Show is now on display at G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery. The exhibit's theme is Capturing Sound and features 14 photos by...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kBrvJ_0bZVoY9800

Sip & Paint Jar Party

Oneill, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: 409 East Adams Street, O'Neill, NE 68763

Bring your own jar of alcohol or beverage of choice. We will provide jars of paint and alcohol inks for you to kick back and have fun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PfK2t_0bZVoY9800

Fantasy Football 101

Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 515 Walnut St, Yankton, SD

Are you ready for some football?! Join us on Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. to learn more about the Yankton Community Library Fantasy Football League we'll be hosting this fall. We'll even have a...

Verdigre, NE
With Verdigre Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

