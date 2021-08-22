Cancel
Ridgeway, MO

Ridgeway calendar: Events coming up

Ridgeway News Flash
Ridgeway News Flash
 5 days ago

(RIDGEWAY, MO) Live events are coming to Ridgeway.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ridgeway:

Rockin' History! Calamity Jane Days 2021 Wine Walk

Princeton, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 703 W Hickland Street, Princeton, MO 64673

Come home to celebrate Princeton's fascinating past and fantastic future...Rockin' History, Calamity Jane Days 2021!

TRUAX Farm Equipment Online Auctions

Gallatin, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 23966 MO-6, Gallatin, MO

View TRUAX Farm Equipment Online Auctions at AuctionTime.com. Sort by lot #, time remaining, manufacturer, model, year, VIN, and location. Page 1 of 1.

Graveside Service

Gallatin, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1329 W Grand St, Gallatin, MO

Timothy "Tim" Ray Thomas - age 55 of Gallatin, MO passed away Thursday morning, August 19th, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to...

So,03.10.21 Wanderdate Singlewandern Alsbacher Schloss+ Melibokus 40-59J

Princeton, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: Bahnhofstr. 25, 64673 Zwingenberg

Wanderdate ist ein einzigartiges Angebot zum entspannten Kennenlernen anderer, aktiver Singles aus Deiner Region.

Mixology Kickin Off The 2021 Jameson Picnic

Jameson, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

For the first time ever its Mixology kickin' off the Jameson Picnic in 2021! Put on your dancin shoes and come on over Thursday evening and hang out with us 7-10 Also check out other Trips ...

