Abiquiu, NM

Live events coming up in Abiquiu

Abiquiu Daily
Abiquiu Daily
 5 days ago

(ABIQUIU, NM) Live events are coming to Abiquiu.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Abiquiu:

Congregational Meeting

White Rock, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:45 AM

Join us for our Congregational Meeting as we discuss business and matters of the church.

San Pedro Parks Wilderness Hike

Coyote, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Coyote, NM

Sign-ups will be accepted only at the link provided below. Saturday, August 28: San Pedro Parks Wilderness Hike We will hike the San Pedro Parks Wilderness as it eases into autumn. San Pedro Parks...

Slugfest Golf Tournament

Los Alamos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 4290 Diamond Dr, Los Alamos, NM

Address : Los Alamos Golf Course, 4290 Diamond Drive Los Alamos NM Phone : 505-662-8139 (Always call and confirm events.)

Dixon Farmer Market

Dixon, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 2075 NM-68, Dixon, NM

Season: SummerMarket Hours:June 9 - October 2021Wednesdays: 3:30pm - 6:30pmLocation: Vivc Winery: 2075 NM-68, Dixon, NM 87527

LA Safari Hunt

Los Alamos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:15 AM

LA Safari Hunt A Fun Scavenger Hunt for Los Alamos County! Everyone can participate! We are asking everyone to place a stuffed animal(s) in their window. If a window is not possible, placing one...

Abiquiu Daily

Abiquiu Daily

Abiquiu, NM
ABOUT

With Abiquiu Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

