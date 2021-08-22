Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Loa, UT

Loa events coming soon

Posted by 
Loa Today
Loa Today
 5 days ago

(LOA, UT) Live events are lining up on the Loa calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Loa area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k4Uv2_0bZVoSqm00

Primitive Skills Weekend Workshop Retreat with Matt Graham

Boulder, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 3621 Hells Backbone Road, Boulder, UT 84716

Join primitive skills expert Matt Graham for a weekend in the wilderness filled with learning some of the most important bushcraft skills.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36hygR_0bZVoSqm00

28-Day Field Course N-101 - Boulder, UT 2021

Boulder, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:59 PM

Join up to 11 other students and three staff members for 28 days to explore Southern Utah’s breathtaking Boulder Mountain and glorious canyon country. Leaving the high-tech, modern world behind...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MD9Dc_0bZVoSqm00

East Forest

Boulder, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3995 Hells Backbone Rd, Boulder, UT

All the information about East Forest at Boulder Mountain Guest Ranch on 27-08-2021. Information, Artists, Start time and related Playlists.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v39Y7_0bZVoSqm00

Ultralight Roots Runner Course

Boulder, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 3621 Hells Backbone Road, Boulder, UT 84716

This 4 day adventure run takes place in the beautiful Grand Staircase National Monument where we will traveling through spring fed canyons,

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ol1F9_0bZVoSqm00

CAROLYN LIVENSPERGER

Torrey, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 185 W Main St, Torrey, UT

CAROLYN LIVENSPERGER, Ecologist – Capitol Reef National Park: “Seeps & Springs at CRNP”

Learn More

Comments / 0

Loa Today

Loa Today

Loa, UT
10
Followers
220
Post
298
Views
ABOUT

With Loa Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Loa, UT
City
Boulder, UT
City
Torrey, UT
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#Seeps Springs#Crnp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy