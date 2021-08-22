Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Why L.A. Buyers Are Seeking New York City Condos

imdb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor years, the story has been the same. New Yorkers, fed up with their cramped, expensive city, were fleeing to Los Angeles, the land of spacious yards and ample sunshine. But now, real estate agents in NYC have noticed a remarkable trend: a surprising number of Angelenos are buying pieds-à-terre in NYC. “There’s an attraction right now. People are gravitating back to New York, knowing it’s about to be this really exciting period of time,” says Jim St. André of Compass. “It’s been shut down and things haven’t been happening at all. Now it feels ...

m.imdb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Agents#Condos#New Yorkers#Angelenos#Compass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify; Louisiana residents urged to finish preparations today

Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward coastal Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, currently a Category 1, battered parts of Cuba on Friday. It could become a life-threatening Category 4 when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday evening — 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devasted a large part of the Gulf Coast.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress

Congress is under new pressure to keep millions of Americans in their homes after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium. The court said in its 6-3 ruling late Thursday night that it is up to Congress to authorize a freeze on evictions, but lawmakers have been unable to make that happen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy