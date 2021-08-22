Why L.A. Buyers Are Seeking New York City Condos

For years, the story has been the same. New Yorkers, fed up with their cramped, expensive city, were fleeing to Los Angeles, the land of spacious yards and ample sunshine. But now, real estate agents in NYC have noticed a remarkable trend: a surprising number of Angelenos are buying pieds-à-terre in NYC. “There’s an attraction right now. People are gravitating back to New York, knowing it’s about to be this really exciting period of time,” says Jim St. André of Compass. “It’s been shut down and things haven’t been happening at all. Now it feels ...