Terreton calendar: Events coming up

(TERRETON, ID) Terreton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Terreton:

Rexburg Farmer's Market Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 160 W 2nd S #100, Rexburg, ID

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 7 - October 15, 2021Fridays, 4PM - 8PMLocation: South College Avenue in Downtown Rexburg.

Drop-In at the Ropes Course Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

THE ROPES COURSE IS OPEN TO THOSE WITH A BYU-IDAHO I-NUMBER ONLY. No community registrations are being accepted at this time.

Sippin' Safari at the Idaho Falls Zoo - Concert Series Idaho Falls, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 2725 Carnival Way, Idaho Falls, ID 83402

Come join us at the Idaho Falls Zoo on the first Friday of May, June, July, August and Sept for music, animals, and drinks.

Drummimg At The Moon Rigby, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 490 N 4000 E, Rigby, ID

Drummimg At The Moon is on Facebook. To connect with Drummimg At The Moon, join Facebook today.

Third Annual Krampusnacht Parade Idaho Falls, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Address: 429 B St, Idaho Falls, ID 83402

Celebrate the European Pagan tradition of Krampusnacht! Assemble at Healing Hands, parade through downtown to Shaddow Domain and back.