Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Terreton, ID

Terreton calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Terreton Digest
Terreton Digest
 5 days ago

(TERRETON, ID) Terreton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Terreton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Onp3_0bZVoNgN00

Rexburg Farmer's Market

Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 160 W 2nd S #100, Rexburg, ID

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 7 - October 15, 2021Fridays, 4PM - 8PMLocation: South College Avenue in Downtown Rexburg.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46d6uY_0bZVoNgN00

Drop-In at the Ropes Course

Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

THE ROPES COURSE IS OPEN TO THOSE WITH A BYU-IDAHO I-NUMBER ONLY. No community registrations are being accepted at this time.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YRmEl_0bZVoNgN00

Sippin' Safari at the Idaho Falls Zoo - Concert Series

Idaho Falls, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 2725 Carnival Way, Idaho Falls, ID 83402

Come join us at the Idaho Falls Zoo on the first Friday of May, June, July, August and Sept for music, animals, and drinks.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Y5Ho_0bZVoNgN00

Drummimg At The Moon

Rigby, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 490 N 4000 E, Rigby, ID

Drummimg At The Moon is on Facebook. To connect with Drummimg At The Moon, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q2Oj6_0bZVoNgN00

Third Annual Krampusnacht Parade

Idaho Falls, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Address: 429 B St, Idaho Falls, ID 83402

Celebrate the European Pagan tradition of Krampusnacht! Assemble at Healing Hands, parade through downtown to Shaddow Domain and back.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Terreton Digest

Terreton Digest

Terreton, ID
8
Followers
279
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Terreton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rexburg, ID
City
Idaho Falls, ID
City
Rigby, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Government
State
Idaho State
Rexburg, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
City
Terreton, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Carnival#Byu#The Idaho Falls Zoo#European#Shaddow Domain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy