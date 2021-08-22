Coming soon: Pittsburg events

(PITTSBURG, NH) Live events are lining up on the Pittsburg calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pittsburg:

Outdoor Concert Series — The Sandy River Ramblers Rangeley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2579 Main St, Rangeley, ME

Outdoor Concert Series – The Sandy River Ramblers July 19 and August 23 – 7:00 PM at Haley Pond Park The Sandy River Ramblers is a Maine bluegrass band with a heavy emphasis on original songs...

Business League Finale & Gala — Mingo Springs Golf Course Rangeley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 43 Country Club Rd, Rangeley, ME

2021 Business League Finale and Gala Tuesday August 31 8:30 or 1:30 Shotgun Start Social Hour & Dinner to follow completion of 1:30 Shotgun Menu Lobster or Ribs along with cole slaw, corn on the...

Plein Air Watercolor Workshop with Michael Vermette Rangeley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2493 Main St, Rangeley, ME

PLEIN AIR WATERCOLOR WORKSHOP with Artist Michael Vermette August 24 – August 27, 2021 $250 for three day Workshop – Lodging and meals extra Come and join award winning and New England Watercolor...

Night Sky Tour with Northern Stars Planetarium Rangeley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:15 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

John Meader, owner of The Northern Skies Planetarium will lead a night walk. Since 1987 the Northern Stars Planetarium has traveled across Maine schools and libraries educating children in an...

Near - New England Antique Racers Northumberland, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 78 Craggy Rd, Northumberland, NH

Divisions: Late Models, Street Stocks, Lil Rascals, Formula Fours, Bone Stock 4 Cylinders, Dare DevilsFormula Four Double Feature (Rain out July 3, 2021)