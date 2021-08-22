Cancel
Pittsburg, NH

Coming soon: Pittsburg events

Pittsburg Bulletin
 5 days ago

(PITTSBURG, NH) Live events are lining up on the Pittsburg calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pittsburg:

Outdoor Concert Series — The Sandy River Ramblers

Rangeley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2579 Main St, Rangeley, ME

Outdoor Concert Series – The Sandy River Ramblers July 19 and August 23 – 7:00 PM at Haley Pond Park The Sandy River Ramblers is a Maine bluegrass band with a heavy emphasis on original songs...

Business League Finale & Gala — Mingo Springs Golf Course

Rangeley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 43 Country Club Rd, Rangeley, ME

2021 Business League Finale and Gala Tuesday August 31 8:30 or 1:30 Shotgun Start Social Hour & Dinner to follow completion of 1:30 Shotgun Menu Lobster or Ribs along with cole slaw, corn on the...

Plein Air Watercolor Workshop with Michael Vermette

Rangeley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2493 Main St, Rangeley, ME

PLEIN AIR WATERCOLOR WORKSHOP with Artist Michael Vermette August 24 – August 27, 2021 $250 for three day Workshop – Lodging and meals extra Come and join award winning and New England Watercolor...

Night Sky Tour with Northern Stars Planetarium

Rangeley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:15 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

John Meader, owner of The Northern Skies Planetarium will lead a night walk. Since 1987 the Northern Stars Planetarium has traveled across Maine schools and libraries educating children in an...

Near - New England Antique Racers

Northumberland, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 78 Craggy Rd, Northumberland, NH

Divisions: Late Models, Street Stocks, Lil Rascals, Formula Fours, Bone Stock 4 Cylinders, Dare DevilsFormula Four Double Feature (Rain out July 3, 2021)

Pittsburg, NH
With Pittsburg Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

