Parksville calendar: Coming events

(PARKSVILLE, KY) Live events are lining up on the Parksville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Parksville area:

Yoga Nidra for Deep Relaxation Danville, KY

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:15 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 341 S 4th St, Danville, KY

Whether you want to relax more, sleep better, alleviate stress, decrease anxiety, or transform negativity, this practice will strengthen your overall health and well-being. All you do is lay...

Nobody Could Hurt Like Hank Danville, KY

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 840 Stanford Rd, Danville, KY

The concert that never was…now is” A musical stage production dedicated to the immortal Hiram "Hank" Williams Sr.

Live at The Still: Steve Lyon Band Danville, KY

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 522 Techwood Dr, Danville, KY

Join us for Live Music By The Steve Lyon Band

Pioneer Days 2021 Harrodsburg, KY

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 100 S College St, Harrodsburg, KY

Pioneer Days is Friday starting at 5 PM and ending Sunday at 4 PM. Big Jack Pearson Memorial Car Show is Saturday 10-2 PM

Workmans Art Exhibit Danville, KY

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Public Art Exhibit from 10:00am to 5:00pm There will be private Exhibit from 6-8:00pm That will include food, drinks, live music!! There will also be raffles, give always, and a silent auction...