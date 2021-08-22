Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Parksville, KY

Parksville calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Parksville Bulletin
Parksville Bulletin
 5 days ago

(PARKSVILLE, KY) Live events are lining up on the Parksville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Parksville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N2LIO_0bZVoJ9T00

Yoga Nidra for Deep Relaxation

Danville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:15 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 341 S 4th St, Danville, KY

Whether you want to relax more, sleep better, alleviate stress, decrease anxiety, or transform negativity, this practice will strengthen your overall health and well-being. All you do is lay...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2byoQo_0bZVoJ9T00

Nobody Could Hurt Like Hank

Danville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 840 Stanford Rd, Danville, KY

The concert that never was…now is” A musical stage production dedicated to the immortal Hiram "Hank" Williams Sr.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gHCmm_0bZVoJ9T00

Live at The Still: Steve Lyon Band

Danville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 522 Techwood Dr, Danville, KY

Join us for Live Music By The Steve Lyon Band

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HbUaC_0bZVoJ9T00

Pioneer Days 2021

Harrodsburg, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 100 S College St, Harrodsburg, KY

Pioneer Days is Friday starting at 5 PM and ending Sunday at 4 PM. Big Jack Pearson Memorial Car Show is Saturday 10-2 PM

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ipuBZ_0bZVoJ9T00

Workmans Art Exhibit

Danville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Public Art Exhibit from 10:00am to 5:00pm There will be private Exhibit from 6-8:00pm That will include food, drinks, live music!! There will also be raffles, give always, and a silent auction...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Parksville Bulletin

Parksville Bulletin

Parksville, KY
37
Followers
329
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Parksville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Danville, KY
Government
City
Parksville, KY
City
Danville, KY
City
Hiram, KY
City
Stanford, KY
City
Harrodsburg, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Pearson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ky Join#Ky Pioneer Days
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy