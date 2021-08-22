Livingston calendar: Coming events
(LIVINGSTON, WI) Livingston has a full slate of live events coming up.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Livingston:
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 1096 Lincoln Ave, Fennimore, WI
Saving lives is in our blood! Join us on August 25th from 4-7pm in Fennimore at Family in Faith (Banquet Hall, attached to the hotel) as we come together to save lives. To donate, click on the...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM
$15 admission Kids 12 and under Free 2pm afternoon session Classes 9,000lb N/A 8 MPH 12,000lb Farm 12 MPH 9,000lb Too Hot Too Farm 18 MPH 11,000lb 2.4 Altered Farm 20,000lb Semi $30 hook fee 6:30...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 101 US-18, Montfort, WI
Join us for a Summer MINI MARKET -- Like our Maker's Market, only smaller! Come check out our popular vendors while supporting your local, small businesses & community members.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Crossroads Supper Club and Banquet Hall at 9315 State Road 80, Platteville, WI 53818-9313, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:00 pm to 11:00 pm
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 18 Shakerag St, Mineral Point, WI
What is a home? Our home is our foundation, it is our sense of self, a sense of being. It is an intimate space where we store memory. Throughout this pandemic we have been home bound and safer at...
