Livingston, WI

Livingston calendar: Coming events

 5 days ago

(LIVINGSTON, WI) Livingston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Livingston:

Family In Faith Blood Drive

Fennimore, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1096 Lincoln Ave, Fennimore, WI

Saving lives is in our blood! Join us on August 25th from 4-7pm in Fennimore at Family in Faith (Banquet Hall, attached to the hotel) as we come together to save lives. To donate, click on the...

8th Annual Highland Nationals Truck and Tractor Pull

Highland, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

$15 admission Kids 12 and under Free 2pm afternoon session Classes 9,000lb N/A 8 MPH 12,000lb Farm 12 MPH 9,000lb Too Hot Too Farm 18 MPH 11,000lb 2.4 Altered Farm 20,000lb Semi $30 hook fee 6:30...

Summer MINI MARKET

Montfort, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 101 US-18, Montfort, WI

Join us for a Summer MINI MARKET -- Like our Maker's Market, only smaller! Come check out our popular vendors while supporting your local, small businesses & community members.

Crossroads Supper Club and Banquet Hall

Platteville, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Crossroads Supper Club and Banquet Hall at 9315 State Road 80, Platteville, WI 53818-9313, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Soul Houses

Mineral Point, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 18 Shakerag St, Mineral Point, WI

What is a home? Our home is our foundation, it is our sense of self, a sense of being. It is an intimate space where we store memory. Throughout this pandemic we have been home bound and safer at...

Livingston, WI
With Livingston News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

