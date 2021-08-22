Cancel
Sterling City, TX

Live events coming up in Sterling City

Sterling City Daily
 5 days ago

(STERLING CITY, TX) Live events are lining up on the Sterling City calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Sterling City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I96ni_0bZVoGVI00

Blood Drive - Colorado City Community

Colorado City, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 997 I-20, Colorado City, TX

Hendrick Regional Blood Center will be having a mobile blood drive in Colorado City at the Mitchell Co. Hospital (997 I-20) from 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. We hope to see you there! For questions please...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cbb0v_0bZVoGVI00

Feed the Faith

Garden City, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 2400 Farm to Market 2401, Garden City, TX

Feed the Faith 2021 About this Event Feed the Faith is an event hosted by the Young Families Ministiry of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in hopes of bringing young families and singles throughout...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WCzhd_0bZVoGVI00

Water Valley Varsity Football @ Robert Lee

Robert Lee, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 1323 Hamilton St, Robert Lee, TX

The Robert Lee (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Water Valley (TX) on Friday, August 27 @ 7:30p.

Sterling City Daily

Sterling City Daily

Sterling City, TX
ABOUT

With Sterling City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

