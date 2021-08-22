Indian Lake calendar: What's coming up

(INDIAN LAKE, NY) Live events are lining up on the Indian Lake calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Indian Lake:

Gentle Yoga or Restorative Yoga Every Tuesday North River, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 39 Garnet Hill Rd Section 2, North River, NY

Join us every Tuesday at 9 am for a Gentle Yoga or Restorative Yoga class with one of our certified guest instructors. This one-hour yoga class is ideal for all skill levels – from beginners to...

Yoga & Weight Combo Class Every Thursday North River, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 39 Garnet Hill Rd Section 2, North River, NY

Join us every Thursday at 9 am for our Yoga & Weight Combo Class with Michele Pearsall. This one-hour yoga class encompasses both yoga flow and functional fitness activity. Class Description Yoga...

CLASS | Defensive Driving North Creek, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 228 Main St, North Creek, NY

4 Point Reduction Off Record If you have incurred violations during the 18 month period prior to completing the course, up to 4 points will be automatically reduced on your driving record. 10% Off...

Cabaret Indian Lake, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 13 E Main St, Indian Lake, NY

A musical revue featuring opera, Broadway, & American songbook—in an Adirondack great-camp setting! FAMILY FRIENDLY! Featuring: Soprano Annachristi Cordes, mezzo-soprano Beth MacLeod Largent...

Algonguin Sno-Blazers Golf Tournament- Lake Pleasant Lake Pleasant, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 2537 NY-8, Lake Pleasant, NY

Join the members of the Algonquin Sno-Blazers for their annual fundraising golf tournament at the Lake Pleasant Golf Course. Call 518-548-7071 for details.