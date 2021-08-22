Cancel
Indian Lake, NY

Indian Lake calendar: What's coming up

Indian Lake Post
 5 days ago

(INDIAN LAKE, NY) Live events are lining up on the Indian Lake calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Indian Lake:

Gentle Yoga or Restorative Yoga Every Tuesday

North River, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 39 Garnet Hill Rd Section 2, North River, NY

Join us every Tuesday at 9 am for a Gentle Yoga or Restorative Yoga class with one of our certified guest instructors. This one-hour yoga class is ideal for all skill levels – from beginners to...

Yoga & Weight Combo Class Every Thursday

North River, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 39 Garnet Hill Rd Section 2, North River, NY

Join us every Thursday at 9 am for our Yoga & Weight Combo Class with Michele Pearsall. This one-hour yoga class encompasses both yoga flow and functional fitness activity. Class Description Yoga...

CLASS | Defensive Driving

North Creek, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 228 Main St, North Creek, NY

4 Point Reduction Off Record If you have incurred violations during the 18 month period prior to completing the course, up to 4 points will be automatically reduced on your driving record. 10% Off...

Cabaret

Indian Lake, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 13 E Main St, Indian Lake, NY

A musical revue featuring opera, Broadway, & American songbook—in an Adirondack great-camp setting! FAMILY FRIENDLY! Featuring: Soprano Annachristi Cordes, mezzo-soprano Beth MacLeod Largent...

Algonguin Sno-Blazers Golf Tournament- Lake Pleasant

Lake Pleasant, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 2537 NY-8, Lake Pleasant, NY

Join the members of the Algonquin Sno-Blazers for their annual fundraising golf tournament at the Lake Pleasant Golf Course. Call 518-548-7071 for details.

Indian Lake Post

Indian Lake, NY
With Indian Lake Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

