What’s up Lewistown: Local events calendar

(LEWISTOWN, MO) Live events are coming to Lewistown.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lewistown:

Northeast Missouri Golf Association - Three Pines #2 Lewistown, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 21196 Hawthorn St, Lewistown, MO

Come out and play your round anytime Aug 26-29 for the 2021 NMGA Championship! Course remains open for all play, this event is a block of time for individual players to play one 18 hole round...

Decade of Decadence 80’s Hair Night at On The Rail Summer Concert Series Quincy, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 129 S 4th St, Quincy, IL

Trifecta 6-9pm opens the show Decade of Decadence 9pm-12am About this Event Gates open at 5pm. Cheeseburgers porkchops w/chips will be sold as well.

Dirt Road Addiction @ Culver-Stockton College Canton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Dirt Road Addiction will be playing a FREE show at Culver-Stockton College on Sunday, August 22nd at 5:00 p.m.! Lead singer, PB Wilson, is a 2014 graduate of CSC and a member of local fraternity...

After Hours Adult Program Canton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

After the Library closes at 6 pm, adults ages 16+ are invited to attend this monthly after- hours gathering. Topics & activities will vary. About this event Every last Tuesday of the month, the...

All Ages YA Book Club Quincy, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 526 Jersey St, Quincy, IL

YA Book Club for All Ages is a group inviting community members of all ages to discuss a different YA novel each month. The title for this month is Scythe Neal Shusterman.