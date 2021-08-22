Theodosia calendar: What's coming up

(THEODOSIA, MO) Theodosia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Theodosia:

Senior Citizens Day - Sponsored by Garland Insurance Mountain Home, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1507 Fairgrounds Dr, Mountain Home, AR

Fair Admission provided to all Senior Citizens over the age of 65 courtesy of Troy Garland and Garland Insurance. Contact Garland Insurance at 870-425-0303 for free pass.

Heritage Estate Sales Ribbon Cutting Mountain Home, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1337 Highway 62 West, Mountain Home, AR

Join us at the Chamber to celebrate Heritage Estate Sales as members with a ribbon cutting! Brenda Allen and Lucinda Blair are excited about this journey. They plan and manage all aspects of...

Pranayama △ Joy of Breathing Gassville, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: When did you last connect to your Soul?, Glendale, AZ 72635

Free Online Breathwork Class. Unlock the benefits of Joy of Breathing. Awaken a conscious connection with your body, mind, heart and spirit.

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group Mountain Home, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 1365 Eastside Center Ct, Mountain Home, AR

GriefShare is a 13-week grief support group for those who have lost a loved one. Each session involves a video presentation of insights, testimony and teaching about experiencing the grieving...

Heart to Heart Brazilian Dance Mountain Home, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 624 Hospital Dr, Mountain Home, AR

Heart to Heart Brazilian Dance - Zumba Schliemann Center for Women Heart to Heart Brazilian Dance - Zumba, Monday and Wednesday 4pm. Due to covid class capacity is limited, masks required, social...