Coming soon: Happy events

(HAPPY, TX) Live events are coming to Happy.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Happy:

Savor the Goods with Ruthie Landelius Amarillo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 11701 Truman Street, Amarillo, TX 79118

Join Panhandle PBS for our second dinner of the 2021 season of Savor the Goods, featuring Chef Ruthie Landelius of Black Fig Food.

NAIFA-Amarillo Bar Z Social Canyon, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 19290 Farm to market 1541, Canyon, TX 79015

Join your friends and colleagues for a night of fun and fellowship. Spouses and guests are welcomed to join.

Canyon Eagle 6 Mile Relay Canyon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1701 23rd St, Canyon, TX

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Canyon Eagle 6 Mile Relay, hosted by Canyon in Canyon TX. Starting Saturday, August 28th.

Singles Retreat Happy, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 37201 FM1721, Happy, TX

SAVE THE DATE! Theme: Being Made Strong based on Isaiah 41:10 Guest Speaker: Scott Cooper - WTAMU Wesley Foundation – Associate Director/Fusion Worship Leader: Jon Mark Hester – Regenerations...

Knit Night! Canyon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Every Monday from 5-6:30 p.m., Canyon Area Library holds Knit Night! Come learn patterns, get help or just enjoy the company of other knitting enthusiasts. All are welcome to attend. Must provide...