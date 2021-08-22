Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crestone, CO

Crestone calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Crestone Digest
Crestone Digest
 5 days ago

(CRESTONE, CO) Crestone is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Crestone area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c0egM_0bZVnldU00

Crestone Food Bank

Crestone, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 182 E Galena, Crestone, CO

further notice at Vajra Vidya Retreat Center. You may call 719-256-5539 for updates once the gathering together ban is lifted. Weekly Events: Sunday: • Energy Fair Volunteer meeting noon-5pm...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hPbBN_0bZVnldU00

Westcliffe Farmers' Market

Westcliffe, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 315 Main St, Westcliffe, CO

This event listing provided for the Westcliffe community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18GCqT_0bZVnldU00

Colorado Father Son Retreat 2021

Westcliffe, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 6758 Co Rd 130, Westcliffe, CO

Colorado Father Son Retreat 2021 is on Facebook. To connect with Colorado Father Son Retreat 2021, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KAwpf_0bZVnldU00

The River Arkansas live @ Villa Grove Trade

Villa Grove, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

If you haven’t heard this group, here’s your chance to see them up and close, live at VGT: the River Arkansas!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jVpdW_0bZVnldU00

Ultra Violet Desert 2021 - On Sale Now

Moffat, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ultra Violet Desert 2021 - On Sale Now at Moffat, Colorado, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 12:00 pm to Sun Aug 29 2021 at 12:00 am

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Crestone Digest

Crestone Digest

Crestone, CO
16
Followers
263
Post
655
Views
ABOUT

With Crestone Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Moffat, CO
City
Crestone, CO
City
Westcliffe, CO
State
Arkansas State
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
AARP
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy