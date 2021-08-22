Crestone calendar: What's coming up

(CRESTONE, CO) Crestone is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Crestone area:

Crestone Food Bank Crestone, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 182 E Galena, Crestone, CO

further notice at Vajra Vidya Retreat Center. You may call 719-256-5539 for updates once the gathering together ban is lifted. Weekly Events: Sunday: • Energy Fair Volunteer meeting noon-5pm...

Westcliffe Farmers' Market Westcliffe, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 315 Main St, Westcliffe, CO

This event listing provided for the Westcliffe community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to...

Colorado Father Son Retreat 2021 Westcliffe, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 6758 Co Rd 130, Westcliffe, CO

Colorado Father Son Retreat 2021 is on Facebook. To connect with Colorado Father Son Retreat 2021, join Facebook today.

The River Arkansas live @ Villa Grove Trade Villa Grove, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

If you haven’t heard this group, here’s your chance to see them up and close, live at VGT: the River Arkansas!

Ultra Violet Desert 2021 - On Sale Now Moffat, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ultra Violet Desert 2021 - On Sale Now at Moffat, Colorado, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 12:00 pm to Sun Aug 29 2021 at 12:00 am