Curtis events coming soon

(CURTIS, NE) Live events are lining up on the Curtis calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Curtis area:

Graveside Service Maxwell, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 12004 S Spur 56A, Maxwell, NE

Eric Brooks Eric Martin Brooks, 42, of Sonora, KY entered his Heavenly Home on Tuesday August 17, 2021 at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, KY. He was born in De Queen, Arkansas to Steve...

Husker Tailgate & Cook-Off North Platte, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 416 North Jeffers Street, North Platte, NE 69101

Watch the Huskers play OU while enjoying and voting for your favorite food by local businesses! Bloody Mary Bar & Great Silent Auction

Parish Photo Directory Gothenburg, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Parish Photo Directory at Gothenburg, Nebraska, United States on Mon Aug 30 2021 at 08:00 am to Sat Sep 04 2021 at 07:00 pm

Ministry Kickoff McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 602 E 14th St, McCook, NE

Come join us as we kick off ministry for this year. With school back in session it's a good time to get back to church! If you are interested in AWANA, LifeTeams, LifeStudies, Youth Outlook, Kid's...

Charleen Bennett Estate Auction. McCook, Nebraska NE Curtis, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 309 Center Ave N, Curtis, NE

Charleen recenlty passed away and we listed her home in McCook for sale. Her home sold quickly and is set to close the 1st part of September so now we have put together an online auction to sell...