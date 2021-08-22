Gardiner calendar: Coming events
(GARDINER, MT) Live events are coming to Gardiner.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gardiner:
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM
The retreat takes place at the iconic B Bar Ranch, a working cattle ranch and retreat center which hosts a few lucky guests each year. Nestled in the Tom Miner Basin, the B Bar’s stunning...
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Address: Bahnhofstraße 9, 59065 Hamm
Erlenen Sie von den Produktexperten der Leica Akademie neues zum Leica SL-System. Die Experten stehen Ihnen mit Rat und Tat zur Seite.
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Address: Yellowstone, Yellowstone National Park, WY 82190
Join us in July or September 2021 for a four-night, hands-on astrophotography workshop during New Moon when the skies are darkest.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 55 Sage Lodge Dr, Pray, MT
Join us for stunning views of Emigrant Peak while listening to live local music by Marcedes Carroll & Company. You may also like the following events from Sage Lodge
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 409 Lynde Street, Gallatin Gateway, MT 59730
Church Family camp out for all ages for the young to the young at heart. Day activities and evening meeting with guest speaker.
