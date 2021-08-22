Cancel
Gardiner, MT

Gardiner calendar: Coming events

Gardiner News Flash
 5 days ago

(GARDINER, MT) Live events are coming to Gardiner.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gardiner:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TmnNO_0bZVncgx00

WILD in Montana Women’s Adventure Retreat (Aug 2021)

Gardiner, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

The retreat takes place at the iconic B Bar Ranch, a working cattle ranch and retreat center which hosts a few lucky guests each year. Nestled in the Tom Miner Basin, the B Bar’s stunning...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LybMp_0bZVncgx00

ERLEBNISTAGE LEICA SL-SYSTEM

Pray, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: Bahnhofstraße 9, 59065 Hamm

Erlenen Sie von den Produktexperten der Leica Akademie neues zum Leica SL-System. Die Experten stehen Ihnen mit Rat und Tat zur Seite.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IQGTi_0bZVncgx00

Yellowstone at Night - Beginner's Astrophotography Workshop

Yellowstone National Park, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: Yellowstone, Yellowstone National Park, WY 82190

Join us in July or September 2021 for a four-night, hands-on astrophotography workshop during New Moon when the skies are darkest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nr7i4_0bZVncgx00

Live Music at Sage Lodge with Marcedes Carroll & Company

Pray, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 55 Sage Lodge Dr, Pray, MT

Join us for stunning views of Emigrant Peak while listening to live local music by Marcedes Carroll & Company. You may also like the following events from Sage Lodge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aR4vy_0bZVncgx00

Abundant Life Family Camp Out

Gallatin Gateway, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 409 Lynde Street, Gallatin Gateway, MT 59730

Church Family camp out for all ages for the young to the young at heart. Day activities and evening meeting with guest speaker.

Gardiner News Flash

Gardiner, MT
9
Followers
261
Post
799
Views
ABOUT

With Gardiner News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

