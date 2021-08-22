Cancel
Great River, NY

Coming soon: Great River events

Great River Dispatch
Great River Dispatch
 5 days ago

(GREAT RIVER, NY) Great River has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Great River area:

Team WearRed Golf Outing in Memory of Ashley Amore

Great River, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 398 Great River Road, Great River, NY 11739

Our 5th year of this wonderful event, celebrating the life of Ashley Amore, taken from this world too soon. Join us, for an amazing day!

Bayard Cutting Arboretum Walk

Great River, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 440 Montauk Hwy, Great River, NY

"Take a leisurely walk around beautiful gardens, ponds and along the Connetquot River in Bayard Cutting Arboretum and see the dahlias in bloom; trails may be muddy; meet at gazebo near parking...

TOUR FOR LIFE - NY‼️ Kick-Off feat Diabolic, PaceWon, Frank Knight +more

Oakdale, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 4608 Sunrise Hwy South Service Rd, Oakdale, NY

TourForLife kickoff show at Shakers in Long Island, NY! PaceWon, Diabolic, Frank Knight, Duece Bug, Nightwalker +more-100% proceeds to MHC

Canta Libre Chamber Ensemble Live in Concert

Oakdale, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1 Berard Blvd, Oakdale, NY

Saturday August 28, 2021: The acclaimed Canta Libre Chamber Ensemble will present a live concert, performing music for flute, strings and harp...

CM Performing Arts Presents: We Will Rock You in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

Oakdale, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 931 Montauk Hwy, Oakdale, NY

Featuring more than 20 hit Queen songs including “Another One Bites the Dust,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Killer Queen,” “We Will Rock You,” “Somebody To Love,” “We Are the Champions,” “Don’t Stop Me...

