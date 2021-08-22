Cancel
Ridgway, IL

Ridgway calendar: Events coming up

Ridgway News Watch
(RIDGWAY, IL) Ridgway has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ridgway:

Public Safety Forum

Harrisburg, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 110 E Locust St, Harrisburg, IL

We would like to announce an opportunity for the residents of Saline County to attend an open forum to discuss their questions and concerns related to public safety with Sheriff Whipper Johnson...

Learn More
Jason Heeter LIVE at The Hills

Harrisburg, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Saturday, August 21st, Harrisburg, IL will welcome singer/songwriter Jason Heeter for his first performance at the Hills Bar and Grill! Show: 7-10pm A true son of the midwest, Jason Heeter writes...

Learn More
Genealogy Work Day

Harrisburg, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2 W Walnut St, Harrisburg, IL

Trace your roots at the Harrisburg District Library! Our genealogy librarian will be available to assist with your research. You’ll also have access to resources such as microfilms, local history...

Learn More
SIH Second Act Hand Exercises with Play-Doh

Harrisburg, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 921 W. Poplar St., Harrisburg, IL 62946

Some tricks and tips will be shared to keep our hands busy.

Learn More
HIKE - North Vista Trail to Exclamation Point

Elizabethtown, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: Elizabethtown, IL

HIKE—North Vista Trail to Exclamation Point Fee: $20 pp Meet: 7:30am Time: 7:45am-approx 4:30pm This is a 3.0 mi moderate RT trail on the North Rim of the Black Canyon. RT that ends with some of...

Learn More

With Ridgway News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

