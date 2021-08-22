Cancel
Nucla, CO

Live events coming up in Nucla

Posted by 
Nucla Digest
Nucla Digest
 5 days ago

(NUCLA, CO) Nucla has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Nucla:

Succulent Painting Class

Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 21 N Cascade Ave, Montrose, CO

$35.00Price August 26 6:00 - 8:00 Add a pop of color to your life with these giant succulents. Instructor Anne Hockenberry will guide you through step-by-step instructions to create this acrylic...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H09jX_0bZVnNeA00

Pour Painting Workshop

Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Come learn the basics of pour painting this Friday! Pour painting is everything an art medium can be: colorful, fun, and delightfully messy! In this class you’ll learn how to mix your own paints...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tBUBj_0bZVnNeA00

Local Produce Food Donations

Norwood, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1570 Grand Ave, Norwood, CO

Every Wednesday between 3pm-7pm, drop off your local produce donations at the Fresh Food Hub! Your garden produce will be delivered to our local food banks on Thursday\'s.\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sXpui_0bZVnNeA00

Men’s Coffee Klatch

Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1047 N 1st St, Montrose, CO

Come join the TRPC coffee klatch for a time of fellowship and coffee with the men of TRPC.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uPY88_0bZVnNeA00

HIKE - North Vista Trail to Exclamation Point

Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 1800 Pavilion Dr, Montrose, CO

HIKE—North Vista Trail to Exclamation Point Fee: $20 pp Meet: 7:30am Time: 7:45am-approx 4:30pm This is a 3.0 mi moderate RT trail on the North Rim of the Black Canyon. RT that ends with some of...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

Nucla Digest

Nucla Digest

