Seligman, AZ

Seligman calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Seligman News Beat
Seligman News Beat
 5 days ago

(SELIGMAN, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Seligman calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Seligman area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3saq8p_0bZVnMlR00

Discovering Oil and Cold Wax with Julie Snidle

Prescott, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 3251 South Burro Drive, Prescott, AZ 86305

Oil painting without brushes! This event is not yet sold out. Please visit my new events page to register: https://katkirby.com/events

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AKkSJ_0bZVnMlR00

Blackcat X Heading To Seligman!!

Seligman, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 114 Chino St, Seligman, AZ

The World Famous Black Cat Bar in Seligman, AZ -- on Route 66 -- is our destination and everyone's invited to escape the heat, grab a cold drink, and rock your socks off. Playing the best of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ut5T1_0bZVnMlR00

Grand Canyon West Rim Tour | 52% Ticket Discount

Peach Springs, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 5001 Diamond Bar Rd, Peach Springs, AZ

At the Grand Canyon West Rim, visit the Hualapai Indian Country and take advantage of the many photo opportunities with your hosts, the Hualapai Indians. Experience the ancient geological rock...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LT6dG_0bZVnMlR00

Encaustic, Paste Papers, and More

Prescott, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Feb 02, 03:30 PM

Address: Burro Drive, Prescott, AZ 86305

Encaustic is Hot. And Paste Paper is Sweeping Arizona. Please visit my new events page to register: https://katkirby.com/events

