What’s up Jackman: Local events calendar

(JACKMAN, ME) Live events are lining up on the Jackman calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jackman:

Wednesday Night Women's Ride Carrabassett Valley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3001 Outdoor Center Road, Carrabassett Valley, ME

This is an all ability, no drop, friendly and encouraging ride! Bring a friend, some water, learn the trails and meet some new women to ride with! Visit the Spinnin\' Sugar Facebook Event Page for...

Summer Après Concert Carrabassett Valley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 5092 Sugarloaf, Access Rd, Carrabassett Valley, ME

Enjoy a little live music outside on the Beach, complete with a frosty Maine microbrew during the Summer Après Series, featuring four performances by up and coming artists on the Beach, plus tap...

The Flume Carrabassett Valley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

The Flume is on Saturday August 28, 2021. It includes the following events: Flume- 5k, Flume- Canicross 5K, and Flume-10K.