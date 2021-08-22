Cancel
Jackman, ME

What’s up Jackman: Local events calendar

 5 days ago

(JACKMAN, ME) Live events are lining up on the Jackman calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jackman:

Wednesday Night Women's Ride

Carrabassett Valley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3001 Outdoor Center Road, Carrabassett Valley, ME

This is an all ability, no drop, friendly and encouraging ride! Bring a friend, some water, learn the trails and meet some new women to ride with! Visit the Spinnin\' Sugar Facebook Event Page for...

Summer Après Concert

Carrabassett Valley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 5092 Sugarloaf, Access Rd, Carrabassett Valley, ME

Enjoy a little live music outside on the Beach, complete with a frosty Maine microbrew during the Summer Après Series, featuring four performances by up and coming artists on the Beach, plus tap...

The Flume

Carrabassett Valley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

The Flume is on Saturday August 28, 2021. It includes the following events: Flume- 5k, Flume- Canicross 5K, and Flume-10K.

Jackman, ME
With Jackman Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

