Tribune, KS

Tribune events coming up

Tribune News Watch
 5 days ago

(TRIBUNE, KS) Tribune has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Tribune area:

Michael Martin Murphey Concert and Chuckwagon Dinner

Wallace, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 2655 U.S. 40, Wallace, KS 67761

Platinum-selling recording artist Michael Martin Murphey in concert, preceded by a delicious chuckwagon dinner!

Lot # 5872 - NOBLE 3X5

Sharon Springs, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Noble 3x5 sweep with Richardson pickers. Unit is complete but has not been used in years. Selling for the John Fixsen Estate southwest of Wallace Ks. Call us at 785_899_0096 for details. Please...

Lot # 9103 - EVERSMAN PTD

Sharon Springs, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Browse our inventory of new and used EVERSMAN PTD For Sale In Kansas at TractorHouse.com. Page 1 of 1.

MAYRATH 6X30 For Sale In Sharon Springs, Kansas

Sharon Springs, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Older Mayrath auger. We are estimating the length to be 30' long. Very good flighting. Selling for the John Fixsen Estate Southwest of Wallace Ks. Call us at 785_899_0096 for details. Please read...

Rowdy Johnson

Marienthal, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 212 3rd St, Marienthal, KS

Back by popular demand, true to his word, Rowdy Johnson returns to the Blue Bird

Tribune, KS
With Tribune News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

