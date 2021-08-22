Tribune events coming up

(TRIBUNE, KS) Tribune has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Tribune area:

Michael Martin Murphey Concert and Chuckwagon Dinner Wallace, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 2655 U.S. 40, Wallace, KS 67761

Platinum-selling recording artist Michael Martin Murphey in concert, preceded by a delicious chuckwagon dinner!

Lot # 5872 - NOBLE 3X5 Sharon Springs, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Noble 3x5 sweep with Richardson pickers. Unit is complete but has not been used in years. Selling for the John Fixsen Estate southwest of Wallace Ks. Call us at 785_899_0096 for details. Please...

Lot # 9103 - EVERSMAN PTD Sharon Springs, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Browse our inventory of new and used EVERSMAN PTD For Sale In Kansas at TractorHouse.com. Page 1 of 1.

MAYRATH 6X30 For Sale In Sharon Springs, Kansas Sharon Springs, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Older Mayrath auger. We are estimating the length to be 30' long. Very good flighting. Selling for the John Fixsen Estate Southwest of Wallace Ks. Call us at 785_899_0096 for details. Please read...

Rowdy Johnson Marienthal, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 212 3rd St, Marienthal, KS

Back by popular demand, true to his word, Rowdy Johnson returns to the Blue Bird