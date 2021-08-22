Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coleville, CA

Live events coming up in Coleville

Posted by 
Coleville Post
Coleville Post
 5 days ago

(COLEVILLE, CA) Coleville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Coleville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tHetH_0bZVnJ7G00

Fun Friday at Carson Valley Golf Course

Gardnerville, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1027 Riverview Dr, Gardnerville, NV

Fun Fridays at Carson Valley Golf Course. Enjoy lunch on them every Friday all summer…

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MiotG_0bZVnJ7G00

FREE COMMUNITY EVENT: Confidence Class

Gardnerville, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 1267 U.S. Hwy 395 N, Gardnerville, NV

Parents! ? Is your child struggling with confidence or feeling a little down? Get them out of the house for this fun, SAFE, and educational event! ? Northwest Martial Arts is inviting your child...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qmv2S_0bZVnJ7G00

Red Vest Meeting

Gardnerville, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

If you are a man in the Carson Valley area between the ages of 20 and 39, join the Carson Valley Active 20-30 Club #85 at our meetings to learn more about our organization and meet our members.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rjd3h_0bZVnJ7G00

Bodie Milky Way Workshop

Bridgeport, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: California 270, Bridgeport, CA 93517

This is a unique opportunity we have secured to shoot in and around the Ghost Town throughout the night.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oXGXJ_0bZVnJ7G00

Chautauqua: Nikola Tesla

Minden, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1450 NV-88, Minden, NV

Chautauquan Doug Mishler will portray Nikola Tesla at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park. Best known for his contributions to the design of the modern alternating current (AC) electricity...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Coleville Post

Coleville Post

Coleville, CA
10
Followers
288
Post
487
Views
ABOUT

With Coleville Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Bridgeport, CA
Local
California Government
Coleville, CA
Government
City
Coleville, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikola Tesla
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Nv Fun#U S Hwy 395 N#Northwest Martial Arts#The Carson Valley Active
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy