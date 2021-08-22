Live events coming up in Coleville
(COLEVILLE, CA) Coleville has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Coleville area:
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 1027 Riverview Dr, Gardnerville, NV
Fun Fridays at Carson Valley Golf Course. Enjoy lunch on them every Friday all summer…
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Address: 1267 U.S. Hwy 395 N, Gardnerville, NV
Parents! ? Is your child struggling with confidence or feeling a little down? Get them out of the house for this fun, SAFE, and educational event! ? Northwest Martial Arts is inviting your child...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM
If you are a man in the Carson Valley area between the ages of 20 and 39, join the Carson Valley Active 20-30 Club #85 at our meetings to learn more about our organization and meet our members.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: California 270, Bridgeport, CA 93517
This is a unique opportunity we have secured to shoot in and around the Ghost Town throughout the night.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 1450 NV-88, Minden, NV
Chautauquan Doug Mishler will portray Nikola Tesla at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park. Best known for his contributions to the design of the modern alternating current (AC) electricity...
