Lincoln, MT

Live events on the horizon in Lincoln

Lincoln Times
 5 days ago

(LINCOLN, MT) Live events are lining up on the Lincoln calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lincoln:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49WVyp_0bZVnIEX00

Youth Mental Health First Aid - Suicide Prevention Month

Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 2475 East Broadway Street, Helena, MT 59601

Don't understand teens? Have difficulty deciphering what is a phase and what might be a mental health challenge? This training is for you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YuYiL_0bZVnIEX00

Dess Fest 2021

Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 6350 Lone Pine Road, Helena, MT 59602

Live music by Levi Blom and special guest, outdoor concert, camping, no host bar, bon fire and more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j39KX_0bZVnIEX00

Caddis Festival 2021

Craig, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 2987 Craig Frontage Rd, Craig, MT

Annual Craig Caddis Festival and BBQ Contest! Sat., August 28, 2021 starting @ 2 p.m. Parade, BBQ competitors, arts and crafts vendors, kids events, live music and open mic, live and silent...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CtEUQ_0bZVnIEX00

MPower 2021

Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 7610 Roughsawn Drive, Helena, MT 59602

After a pandemic year, we can all use a little Hope. Join us as we are reminded that our hope is in Christ alone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CdpFb_0bZVnIEX00

Teepee Burner Concert

Lincoln, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

So excited for this evening of music in the amazing Teepee Burner at the Sculpture in the Wild .The acoustics are off the hook! Please join us for a night of beauty💕

Lincoln Times

Lincoln Times

Lincoln, MT
