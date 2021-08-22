Live events on the horizon in Lincoln
(LINCOLN, MT) Live events are lining up on the Lincoln calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lincoln:
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Address: 2475 East Broadway Street, Helena, MT 59601
Don't understand teens? Have difficulty deciphering what is a phase and what might be a mental health challenge? This training is for you!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Address: 6350 Lone Pine Road, Helena, MT 59602
Live music by Levi Blom and special guest, outdoor concert, camping, no host bar, bon fire and more
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 2987 Craig Frontage Rd, Craig, MT
Annual Craig Caddis Festival and BBQ Contest! Sat., August 28, 2021 starting @ 2 p.m. Parade, BBQ competitors, arts and crafts vendors, kids events, live music and open mic, live and silent...
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Address: 7610 Roughsawn Drive, Helena, MT 59602
After a pandemic year, we can all use a little Hope. Join us as we are reminded that our hope is in Christ alone.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
So excited for this evening of music in the amazing Teepee Burner at the Sculpture in the Wild .The acoustics are off the hook! Please join us for a night of beauty💕
