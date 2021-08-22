Cancel
Point Roberts, WA

Events on the Point Roberts calendar

Point Roberts Journal
 5 days ago

(POINT ROBERTS, WA) Point Roberts is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Point Roberts:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c8cZ3_0bZVnHLo00

Adventure Sail at Blaine

Blaine, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 235 Marine Dr #2, Blaine, WA

Step aboard our Tall Ship Lady Washington and enjoy our 2 or 3 hour Adventure Sail! Youll experience sailing as done for hundreds of years. You will learn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14zUP4_0bZVnHLo00

BMX Community Night by Wildlife Cycles and Camp Orkila

Eastsound, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 484 Camp Orkila Rd, Eastsound, WA

BMXEvery Tuesday Nite we host Community BMX at Camp Orkila! All ages are welcome. Bikes and Helmets are on a first come, first serve basis.You are welcome to bring your own bike and helmet. The...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ActWT_0bZVnHLo00

Art Camp with Ms. Brook - August 23rd-27th, ages 8+ - Eastsound, WA 2021

Eastsound, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Address: 30 Pea Patch Ln, Eastsound, WA

Description This activity is closed to further registration. Art Camp with Ms. Brook! Join Ms. Brook in this outdoor art camp where your artist will flex their creativity while immersing in a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mbagn_0bZVnHLo00

Frank Loudin: Art Sale and Auction

Eastsound, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 917 Mt Baker Rd, Eastsound, WA

We are so excited to announce that local artist, Frank Loudin, is offering over 70 of his original watercolors (not reprints or reproductions) for sale in an auction to benefit Orcas Center!\nJoin...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qC7w0_0bZVnHLo00

Pickleball - Intermediate

Blaine, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 7511 Gemini St, Blaine, WA

COVID-19 SCHEDULE: This class is currently not running, please check back for future information Learn more about our pickleball program. Not sure what skill level you are at? Click Here to read...

Point Roberts Journal

Point Roberts Journal

Point Roberts, WA
