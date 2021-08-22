Cancel
Crosby, ND

What’s up Crosby: Local events calendar

Crosby Digest
Crosby Digest
 5 days ago

(CROSBY, ND) Crosby has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Crosby:

Back to Sunday School Pizza Party

Tioga, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:45 AM

Address: 1020 Main St N, Tioga, ND

Come meet this year's Sunday School Teachers, get registered for the 2021-2022 school year. Sunday School will start on September 19th.

Drive-in Movie

Crosby, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 401 Main St S, Crosby, ND

Post lockdown and amidst the pandemic people have found the alternative to stay entertained. Even if there are a few drive in theaters but definitely there are just too many drive-in events in...

Gettin' Outta Dodge at Little Egypt | Williams County Parks Summer Concert Series

Ray, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Gettin’ Outta Dodge is composed of cousins Kalie Rider and Michael Bearce, playing a mix of country oldies, folk, bluegrass and originals. Kalie and Michael are multitalented musicians on guitar...

Crosby, ND
ABOUT

With Crosby Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

