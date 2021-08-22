What’s up Crosby: Local events calendar
(CROSBY, ND) Crosby has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Crosby:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:45 AM
Address: 1020 Main St N, Tioga, ND
Come meet this year's Sunday School Teachers, get registered for the 2021-2022 school year. Sunday School will start on September 19th.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 401 Main St S, Crosby, ND
Post lockdown and amidst the pandemic people have found the alternative to stay entertained. Even if there are a few drive in theaters but definitely there are just too many drive-in events in...
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM
Gettin’ Outta Dodge is composed of cousins Kalie Rider and Michael Bearce, playing a mix of country oldies, folk, bluegrass and originals. Kalie and Michael are multitalented musicians on guitar...
Comments / 0