Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coffee Springs, AL

Coffee Springs events coming up

Posted by 
Coffee Springs Updates
Coffee Springs Updates
 5 days ago

(COFFEE SPRINGS, AL) Coffee Springs is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Coffee Springs:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FQFfe_0bZVnFaM00

Chakra 101 Class @ Lunation

Enterprise, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 117 N Main St, Enterprise, AL

A Beginners 101 course on Chakras and Auras for Adults. This saturday evening class will teach beginners about different types of stones and crystals used with chakras, techniques for chakra...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VgtEP_0bZVnFaM00

Magic The Gathering

Enterprise, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Join us every Saturday night from 6-11 for Magic Night.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ajoLs_0bZVnFaM00

The EO All-Star Weekend

Enterprise, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

The Evan Oglesby Foundation is presenting a Football Camp, providing fundamental principles of teamwork and leadership to children.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WCKyE_0bZVnFaM00

Succulent Terrarium Workshop

Enterprise, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 S Main St, Enterprise, AL

Create your own beautiful succulent terrarium house! Workshop includes instruction, terrarium, materials, terrarium care tool kit and choice of succulents. Limited space...call to reserve your...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=339lfZ_0bZVnFaM00

Fire and Emergency Services Instructor II

Enterprise, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 501 S Main St, Enterprise, AL

This course is based on NFPA 1041: Standard for Fire Service Instructor Professional Qualifications, 2019 Edition. The course is designed for the Fire and Emergency Services Instructor who, in...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Coffee Springs Updates

Coffee Springs Updates

Coffee Springs, AL
55
Followers
303
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Coffee Springs Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Enterprise, AL
Government
City
Coffee Springs, AL
Local
Alabama Government
City
Enterprise, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al A#Al Rrb#Al Create#Nfpa 1041#Standard For Fire Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy