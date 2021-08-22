Coffee Springs events coming up

(COFFEE SPRINGS, AL) Coffee Springs is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Coffee Springs:

Chakra 101 Class @ Lunation Enterprise, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 117 N Main St, Enterprise, AL

A Beginners 101 course on Chakras and Auras for Adults. This saturday evening class will teach beginners about different types of stones and crystals used with chakras, techniques for chakra...

Magic The Gathering Enterprise, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Join us every Saturday night from 6-11 for Magic Night.

The EO All-Star Weekend Enterprise, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

The Evan Oglesby Foundation is presenting a Football Camp, providing fundamental principles of teamwork and leadership to children.

Succulent Terrarium Workshop Enterprise, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 S Main St, Enterprise, AL

Create your own beautiful succulent terrarium house! Workshop includes instruction, terrarium, materials, terrarium care tool kit and choice of succulents. Limited space...call to reserve your...

Fire and Emergency Services Instructor II Enterprise, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 501 S Main St, Enterprise, AL

This course is based on NFPA 1041: Standard for Fire Service Instructor Professional Qualifications, 2019 Edition. The course is designed for the Fire and Emergency Services Instructor who, in...