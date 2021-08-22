Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walden Post

Walden events coming up

Posted by 
Walden Post
Walden Post
 5 days ago

(WALDEN, CO) Live events are coming to Walden.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Walden:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i3sGo_0bZVnEhd00

CSA Farm-to-Table Summer Dinner #3 (Pod 2)

Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 40345 Virtus Way, Steamboat Springs, CO

Your health and the well-being of our community are important to us. We encourage all participants to be vaccinated before they visit the farm or wear a mask and practice social distancing if they...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0atYDG_0bZVnEhd00

Outdoor Yoga

Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1855 Ski Time Square Dr, Steamboat Springs, CO

Meet us outside on the Torian Plaza Lawn, in front of the Paramount Cafe, above the Steamboat Base Area for an all level practice. Bring your own water, mat and a sense of fun. Suggested $10...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hFDmr_0bZVnEhd00

Full Moon Hike

Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: Howelsen Pkwy, Steamboat Springs, CO

Hike up Howelson Hill to view the full moon with us on August 22nd at 8:00pm. Meet at the Howelson Hill Stables. Clean and Sober Steamboat events build community through recovery with social...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SNcCu_0bZVnEhd00

Free Guided Tours of the Botanic Park

Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 1000 Pamela Ln, Steamboat Springs, CO

Enjoy a free guided walking tour of the Yampa River Botanic Park led by Board members and volunteers. Learn about the history of the Botanic Park and the plants that thrive in the Yampa Valley...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oN59Q_0bZVnEhd00

TAXA Outdoors Rally - Colorado

Red Feather Lakes, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: Exact location to be emailed., Red Feather Lakes, CO 80545

TAXA and The Great Outdoors RV have teamed up for a weekend of boondocking in Northern Colorado this September!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Walden Post

Walden Post

Walden, CO
4
Followers
256
Post
443
Views
ABOUT

With Walden Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#The Paramount Cafe#Board
Related
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

Walnut Creek events calendar

1. Reiki Master Level Class; 2. Illeagles - The premier tribute to the music of the Eagles; 3. SUNDAY FUNDAY | Live DJs, Games in the Beer Garden, & Bottomless Mimosas!; 4. Savvi Social; 5. Red Not Chili Peppers (Tribute to the Red Hot Chili Peppers) LIVE;
Milford, MIwhmi.com

Milford Memories Summer Festival Returns Next Weekend

A popular summer festival is returning to the Milford community. After a pandemic hiatus, Milford Memories is returning next Friday, Saturday and Sunday, August 13th - 15th. Some highlights include Art in the Village, a 5K run, basketball and volleyball tournaments, a corn hole tournament, a blind canoe race, kids' activities, and a variety of restaurants and food vendors.
Crystal City, MOmymoinfo.com

Twin City Days Crystal City family events

(Crystal City) Twin City Days is less than a month away, and area businesses are getting their plans together for the festival’s return. On Friday, September 10th, Crystal City Park will host some family-friendly events. One of those is the returning Bike Ride Activities, which include a family bicycle ride around town. Chris Creed with Pedal and Pi in Crystal City and Living Life on Two Wheels says it should be a good time.
East Burke, VTCaledonian Record-News

Burke Fall Festival Returns

BURKE — After a hiatus last year due to COVID, the Burke Fall Festival is back and happening Saturday, Sept. 25 in East Burke Village. “It’s a full day of fun that brings friends, neighbors and visitors together to celebrate the season and enjoy a wonderful community festival,” said Burke Area Chamber of Commerce Administrator, Laura Malieswski.
Clinton, IAClinton Herald

Today's events

— Midwest Pets for Life hosts a back-to-school event from 2-7 p.m. at 129 Fourth Ave. South. Children can play games to win school supplies, have physicals, hair cuts and a meal and watch rapper Random Tanner in concert under a big tent in the street. — Clinton Area Showboat...
Basketballwamwamfm.com

Several local events happening this weekend

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to travel far. Several events are happening throughout the immediate area. Day three of the Odon Old Settlers Days is happening in Odon. The Cruise In & Car Show gets started at 2:00 pm and the Baby Contest will take place tonight.
Mendon, MISturgis Journal

Mendon Riverfest wraps up summer festivals

The 33rd Mendon Riverfest ended its two-day run Saturday with live music, river activities and a dazzling fireworks display. Friday’s opening-day featured a cornhole tournament, lip-sync contest and concluded with a movie in the park. Other activities included a 5K, Riverfest parade, canoe race, canoe swamp, poker paddle and pedal-tractor...
Beloit, WIBeloit Daily News

Oktoberfest returns Sept. 17

BELOIT—Get ready for beer, lederhosen and some ax throwing. The Seventh Annual Oktoberfest will be back running after it’s 2020 one-year hiatus. The event is set for 5:30—11 p.m. on Sept. 17 on State Street in downtown Beloit, according to Downtown Beloit Association (DBA) Executive Director Shauna El-Amin. The first...
Lodi, NJfelician.edu

Felician Family Fall Festival

Join us for Games, Food, Drinks, Rides, Live Music, Bingo, Meditation, and Felician Swag. School Simulation Lab Soccer and Volleyball Games …and More to Come!. Contact Diane Sedlmeir at sedlmeird@felician.edu or (201) 355-1427.
Warren, RIprovidencejournal.com

Warren Folks Festival returns

It’s among the smallest towns in the smallest state, but Warren is also a very interesting place. It has a tight-knit artistic community where everyone knows each other, and they support each other in numerous ways. This community is fostered by the music venue, bar and restaurant The Galactic Theatre...
Deming, WAlyndentribune.com

Bluegrass Festival canceled

DEMING — Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 infections both countywide and statewide, this year’s North Cascades Bluegrass Festival has been canceled. “While the decision to cancel the festival was difficult, it was not hard,” Daniel Tepper and David Starr stated in an Aug. 16 press release. “The safety of our festival attendees and volunteers is paramount and we felt that the recent dramatic increase in infections left us with little choice but to cancel the festival. To say that we are disappointed is a major understatement, but the risk factor was such that we truly felt like we had no choice but to cancel the festival.”
Fort Collins, COvisitftcollins.com

8 Reasons to Visit Fort Collins This Fall

Fort Collins is an incredible area to visit during all times of the year. However, there is something extra special about Fort Collins in the Fall season. The Choice City is absolutely stunning during the fall season, loaded with beautiful colors and great weather. Fort Collins is the perfect place to post up during your search for beautiful fall colors. And when you're not in search of beautiful leaves, we suggest you immerse yourself in all the activities Fort Collins has to offer.
KidsPosted by
Red Tricycle Washington D.C.

DC Metro Kids Weekend Events: Aug. 27-29

Summer isn’t over yet! Get ready for outdoor performances with kid-favorite characters, like Mo Willems’ Naked Mole Rat and Star Wars stormtroopers. Or travel back in time and visit a 16th century village at the Maryland Renaissance Festival or stroll with the dinosaurs in a Mesozoic Era-themed exhibit. Scroll down for more details on summer fun!
Festivalvisitmarshallmn.com

Marshall Sounds of Summer Festival

The celebration kicks-off on Thursday August 19th. Stroll the luminaria walk from 5-9pm while listening to live music by Broken Oak, or test your knowledge with Traveling Trivia while tasting the Chili Cook-off!. Friday brings morning yoga on the Library lawn and tours of the new Southview Elementary from 12-3pm....
Hobart, INpanoramanow.com

Hobart Lakefront Festival

Mark your calendars & come out to Hobart Indiana’s Lakefront for their 25th Annual Lakefront Four Day Festival!!. It takes place Thursday August 19th – Sunday August 22nd. Rockin’ Live Entertainment, Children’s Activities, Great Food Vendors, Craft Vendors, Family Fun, and a Beer Garden!!. The Lakefront Festival is also proud...
Festivalpullmanradio.com

National Lentil Festival Events This Week In Pullman

The National Lentil Festival in Pullman is hosting several events this week. The traditional Lentil Fest will not be held again this year because of the pandemic. Events include Music on Main tonight through Thursday night in the Pine Street Plaza downtown. There is a concert in Reaney Park on Wednesday night. A virtual Taste T Lentil 5K Fun Run starts Friday along with sports tournaments on Saturday. The Pullman Depot Heritage Center’s Depot Days honoring the late Pullman icon ken Vogel runs Friday and Saturday.
Festivalkenosha.com

Dairy State Cheese & Beer Festival returning this fall

Mission: To impact the most young people possible, especially those who need us the most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Tickets for the 13th annual Dairy State Cheese & Beer Festival are on sale now. The fest normally occurs in April of each year and...
Powell, TNWBIR

Community gathers in Powell for fun-filled day at Powell Station Celebration

POWELL, Tenn. — Usually, community events feature small competitions with small attractions so families can stop by and have some fun together. The 2021 Powell Station Celebration was not like many other community events. Organizers said it was the largest event ever organized by the Powell Business & Professional Association....

Comments / 0

Community Policy