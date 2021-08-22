Walden events coming up

(WALDEN, CO) Live events are coming to Walden.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Walden:

CSA Farm-to-Table Summer Dinner #3 (Pod 2) Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 40345 Virtus Way, Steamboat Springs, CO

Your health and the well-being of our community are important to us. We encourage all participants to be vaccinated before they visit the farm or wear a mask and practice social distancing if they...

Outdoor Yoga Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1855 Ski Time Square Dr, Steamboat Springs, CO

Meet us outside on the Torian Plaza Lawn, in front of the Paramount Cafe, above the Steamboat Base Area for an all level practice. Bring your own water, mat and a sense of fun. Suggested $10...

Full Moon Hike Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: Howelsen Pkwy, Steamboat Springs, CO

Hike up Howelson Hill to view the full moon with us on August 22nd at 8:00pm. Meet at the Howelson Hill Stables. Clean and Sober Steamboat events build community through recovery with social...

Free Guided Tours of the Botanic Park Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 1000 Pamela Ln, Steamboat Springs, CO

Enjoy a free guided walking tour of the Yampa River Botanic Park led by Board members and volunteers. Learn about the history of the Botanic Park and the plants that thrive in the Yampa Valley...

TAXA Outdoors Rally - Colorado Red Feather Lakes, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: Exact location to be emailed., Red Feather Lakes, CO 80545

TAXA and The Great Outdoors RV have teamed up for a weekend of boondocking in Northern Colorado this September!