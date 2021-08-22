Cancel
Longville, MN

Longville calendar: Events coming up

Longville Dispatch
 5 days ago

(LONGVILLE, MN) Live events are lining up on the Longville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Longville area:

Pint + A Pie at Portage Brewing Co

Walker, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 107 5th St S, Walker, MN

Nothing better than a great pan of pizza, and pint of beer. Introducing our first of many, Pint + A Pie Wednesdays, a collaboration with

Obstacle clinic

Backus, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

$50 per horse/rider Work through the obstacles on the ground first, then ride through. Two instructors to help you work through obstacles as needed.

2021 Customer Appreciation Trail Ride

Backus, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: MN-87, Backus, MN

2021 Customer Appreciation Trail Ride Camping Available Friday-Sunday with electric or rustic spots must be reserved or Just come for the day! Group Trail Ride, Games, prizes and Winners of the...

Plant Medicine Walks with Teresa LaDuke

Bena, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Teresa will guide Leech Lake community members around a variety of reservation villages on foraging adventures. Participants may attend as many walks as they want. Being punctual is very...

Lakeside Concert Series Presented by NAC

Hackensack, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Lakeside Concert Series Presented by Northwoods Arts Council Featuring The Occasionals

