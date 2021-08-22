Cancel
Bunker, MO

Bunker events coming up

Bunker News Beat
 5 days ago

(BUNKER, MO) Live events are lining up on the Bunker calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bunker:

Troop 150 Float Trip - 2 Day Float on the Current River!!

Jadwin, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 8754 State Hwy K, Jadwin, MO

Troop 150 Float Trip - 2 Day Float on the Current River!! . Event starts at Sat Aug 21 2021 at 07:30 am and happening at Jadwin., Troop 150 Float Trip - we will be going on a 2 day float trip on...

Wedding Shower for Lauren

Hartshorn, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Join us August 27th at 4:30pm at Countryside Church in Hartshorn Mo, as we celebrate Lauren's Big Day!! We will have food, games & fun! Come ready to party! Please bring a recipe on a white 4x6...

Pool Tournament

Ellington, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1065 E Walnut St, Ellington, MO

POOL TOURNAMENT OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!! 2:00 PM sign up time 3:00 PM start time $10.00 buy in per person Pool Tournament Rules will be given out at the time of sign up. Bucket specials during the...

The Millstones

Van Buren, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 110 Front St, Van Buren, MO

Enjoy a relaxing holiday evening under the stars on the banks of the Current River listening to some great music by one of this area's top musicians. The Millstones put their own stamp on an...

Ice Cream Social

Annapolis, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:15 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 47247 MO-49, Annapolis, MO

What's better than ice cream? Free ice cream! The catch--you must bring a topping of your choice with you--we'll have the rest! We will provide the ice cream, bowls, spoons, and napkins—you just...

Bunker News Beat

Bunker, MO
ABOUT

With Bunker News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

