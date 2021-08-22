Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Council, NC

Council events calendar

Posted by 
Council Dispatch
Council Dispatch
 5 days ago

(COUNCIL, NC) Live events are lining up on the Council calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Council:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EnjaP_0bZVnB3S00

Parmalee Concert at The Grand Regal

Elizabethtown, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1608 White Lake Drive, White Lake, NC 28337

The Grand Regal at White Lake presents 9/11 Parmalee Concert to benefit Police & Fire

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NLRA1_0bZVnB3S00

Take the Lake Challenge

Lake Waccamaw, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:59 PM

The Take the Lake Challenge is on Monday August 23, 2021 to Monday September 6, 2021.

Learn More

Lake Waccamaw Alligator Adventure with Oak Island Recreation

Lake Waccamaw, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Fees: $10 per person (Registration begins August 1st at https://bit.ly/OKIAlligatorAdventure2021 ) The Town of Oak Island's Recreation Department will be taking coastal residents on a road trip to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I2fwv_0bZVnB3S00

Columbus County Community Farmers Market

Whiteville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 132 Government Complex Rd, Whiteville, NC

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: May 1 - December 4, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 1PM Location:132 Government Complex Road

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VfRgX_0bZVnB3S00

Post-racing Social

Lake Waccamaw, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3100 Canal Cove Rd, Lake Waccamaw, NC

Bring something to share with everyone! More details are provided via email the week prior to the Social.\n

Learn More

Comments / 0

Council Dispatch

Council Dispatch

Council, NC
16
Followers
290
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Council Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whiteville, NC
City
Council, NC
City
Oak Island, NC
City
Lake Waccamaw, NC
Council, NC
Government
Whiteville, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cove#Police Fire Starts#Recreation Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy