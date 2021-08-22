Council events calendar

(COUNCIL, NC) Live events are lining up on the Council calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Council:

Parmalee Concert at The Grand Regal Elizabethtown, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1608 White Lake Drive, White Lake, NC 28337

The Grand Regal at White Lake presents 9/11 Parmalee Concert to benefit Police & Fire

Take the Lake Challenge Lake Waccamaw, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:59 PM

The Take the Lake Challenge is on Monday August 23, 2021 to Monday September 6, 2021.

Lake Waccamaw Alligator Adventure with Oak Island Recreation Lake Waccamaw, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Fees: $10 per person (Registration begins August 1st at https://bit.ly/OKIAlligatorAdventure2021 ) The Town of Oak Island's Recreation Department will be taking coastal residents on a road trip to...

Columbus County Community Farmers Market Whiteville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 132 Government Complex Rd, Whiteville, NC

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: May 1 - December 4, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 1PM Location:132 Government Complex Road

Post-racing Social Lake Waccamaw, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3100 Canal Cove Rd, Lake Waccamaw, NC

Bring something to share with everyone! More details are provided via email the week prior to the Social.

