Calhan, CO

Yoder calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Yoder Post
Yoder Post
 5 days ago

(YODER, CO) Yoder is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Yoder area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dIIjl_0bZVnAAj00

Pack 231 Join Night

Peyton, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Do your kids enjoy camping, fishing, racing cars, swimming and much more? The Cub Scouts is the program for you! Cub Scout Pack 231 invites all boys and girls K-5th grade to join. Come learn more...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mnqpx_0bZVnAAj00

Acme Bluegrass Band

Calhan, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 488 Yoder St, Calhan, CO

The Acme Bluegrass Band will be playing August 29th at 6pm! Join us for a wonderful evening of fellowship and music. You may also like the following events from Calhan Country Church

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fayXB_0bZVnAAj00

2021 ROK the Rockies #7

Calhan, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 21430 Spencer Rd, Calhan, CO

Southern Colorado’s premier karting facility, SBR Motorsports Park , will see ROK the Rockies drivers on track for All (8) eight Events in 2021. Located 15 minutes east of Colorado Springs near...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05TeYI_0bZVnAAj00

Winger Auction

Peyton, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

See photos and auction description at www.NicholsAuctioneers.com Saturday, Aug 28, 2021 10:00 a.m. 18885 Prairie Breeze, Peyton, CO 80831

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fldl2_0bZVnAAj00

The Walk to End Lupus Now

Peyton, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: Longview Park, Falcon, Falcon, CO 80831

The Walk to End Lupus is part of the virtual walk, Walk to End Lupus Now

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

Yoder Post

Yoder Post

Yoder, CO
ABOUT

With Yoder Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

