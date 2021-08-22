Gore Springs events coming soon

(GORE SPRINGS, MS) Live events are lining up on the Gore Springs calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Gore Springs area:

Carroll Academy Varsity Football @ Kirk Academy Grenada, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 2621 Carrollton Rd, Grenada, MS

The Kirk Academy (Grenada, MS) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Carroll Academy (Carrollton, MS) on Friday, August 27.

Grenada Farmers Market Grenada, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 114-112 Green St, Grenada, MS

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 15 - August 30, 2021Saturdays, 7am - 11am Location: 59 Green St Grenada, Grenada Square, Mississipp.

Send the Light Revival Night w/Bishop Raymond Aven Winona, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 520 US-82, Winona, MS

Join us for a very special revival night with Bishop Raymond Aven. Bishop Aven is the Pastor of New Hope Church of God in Batesville, Mississippi. He also serves as the District Overseer for the...