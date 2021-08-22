Dove Creek events calendar

(DOVE CREEK, CO) Dove Creek has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dove Creek:

2021 Lone Cone Legacy Trust Harvest Celebration Egnar, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1555 Summit Street, Norwood, CO 81325

The Harvest Celebration is BACK! We are so excited to gather with our community and enjoy food, drinks, and a silent auction!

Art Exhibit: Michael Pruett Dolores, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1002 Railroad Ave, Dolores, CO

Michael Pruett, a longtime La Plata County resident, is a painter working primarily in oil on board and canvas. Stop by the Dolores Public Library to enjoy his artwork through […]



Cortez Farmers Market Cortez, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 5 - September 30, 2021Saturdays, 7:30AM - 11:30AM October 1 - 30, 2021Saturdays, 8:30AM - 11:30AM Location: Montezuma County

Downward Sip (Yoga & Cider) Dolores, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 18390 CO-145, Dolores, CO

Spend your Monday evening in: "Shavas and AHHHHH!" Restorative Yoga by the River followed up by a cold crisp cider. Meet your instructor: Katherine Eggers E-RYT 500 Katherine has practiced and...

Make Instagram Work For Your Business Cortez, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 48 W Main St, Cortez, CO

Entrepreneurs will eat up this workshop as well as other businesses. Jodi Jahrling of The Daily ZU will share how they make the most out of Instagram to sell, share, and connect. Bring your mobile...