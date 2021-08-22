Cancel
Littlefork, MN

Live events on the horizon in Littlefork

Littlefork News Watch
 5 days ago

(LITTLEFORK, MN) Littlefork is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Littlefork area:

IFBC Bass Dash

International Falls, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 214 6th Avenue, ##2336, International Falls, MN 56649

5k Bass Dash Saturday August 28, 2021 @ Smokey Bear Park

Learn More
Voyageurs and Isle Royale NPs and Superior Nat. Forest, with moderate hikes

Kabetogama, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: Voyageurs National Park, Kabetogama Township, MN 56669

Let's explore our Upper Midwest, with Voyageurs and Isle Royale National Parks and Superior National forest.

Learn More
IFBC VIP Livewell Lounge

International Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 214 6th Ave #2336, International Falls, MN

VISIT THE BASS CHAMPIONSHIP IN STYLE! Presented by Flint House, Cantilever Hotel + Distillery & Manitou Weather Station - Complimentary beer, flavored beer, water & pop - Complimentary Munchies ...

Learn More

IFBC Kids Fun Zone Presented By Midco

International Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 214 6th Ave #2336, International Falls, MN

Kids Fun Zone! You may also like the following events from IFalls Bass Championship

Learn More
Crazy Daze 2021

International Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Crazy Daze is an area-wide retail and sales event with businesses offering huge discounts on merchandise, as well as restaurant and bar promotions. While downtown International Falls is the main...

Learn More

Littlefork, MN
ABOUT

With Littlefork News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

