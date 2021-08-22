Live events on the horizon in Littlefork

(LITTLEFORK, MN) Littlefork is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Littlefork area:

IFBC Bass Dash International Falls, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 214 6th Avenue, ##2336, International Falls, MN 56649

5k Bass Dash Saturday August 28, 2021 @ Smokey Bear Park

Voyageurs and Isle Royale NPs and Superior Nat. Forest, with moderate hikes Kabetogama, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: Voyageurs National Park, Kabetogama Township, MN 56669

Let's explore our Upper Midwest, with Voyageurs and Isle Royale National Parks and Superior National forest.

IFBC VIP Livewell Lounge International Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 214 6th Ave #2336, International Falls, MN

VISIT THE BASS CHAMPIONSHIP IN STYLE! Presented by Flint House, Cantilever Hotel + Distillery & Manitou Weather Station - Complimentary beer, flavored beer, water & pop - Complimentary Munchies ...

IFBC Kids Fun Zone Presented By Midco International Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 214 6th Ave #2336, International Falls, MN

Crazy Daze 2021 International Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Crazy Daze is an area-wide retail and sales event with businesses offering huge discounts on merchandise, as well as restaurant and bar promotions. While downtown International Falls is the main...